CrazyCall Named in Capterra’s Top 20 Most Affordable for Call Center Software

“We are happy to be named one of the most affordable call center software by Capterra. Everyone tries to make the best software containing all of the features that customers need. The thing is the more bulky software gets the pricier it becomes. Yet, we do our best to provide the best service while keeping the price low. Thus, being named second on a long list of call center software means a lot.” – Szymon Gołyski, CMO at CrazyCall

Top 20 Most Affordable Call Center Software is an independent assessment that evaluates the standard features offered by a product, cost of these features, and customer reviews on feature fit, value, and quality. The Top 20 Most Affordable Call Center Software is available at: https://www.capterra.com/call-center-software/#affordable

CrazyCall is easy to use and affordable cloud-based call center software which allows you to make and take calls directly from the browser, without installing any software on your device. CrazyCall provides such features as a power dialer, click-to-call widget, call recordings and live-listening, call scripts, 1000+ integrations, call transfers and much, much more. Using CrazyCall you can choose from a variety of numbers available from more than 75 countries.