Global Compression Wear and Shapewear Market Size to reach $6.4 billion by 2024

According to a new report published by KBV research, the Global Compression Wear and Shapewear Market size is expected to reach $6.4 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 5.8% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Male market held the largest share in the Global Compression Wear and Shape wear Market by Gender in 2017 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.1 % during the forecast period.
The North America market was the major revenue generating region in the Global Compression Wear and Shape wear Market in 2017 and expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.1% during (2018 – 2024).
The Compression wear would be the most lucrative segment in the Global Compression Wear and Shape wear Market by Product Type throughout the forecast period. The Shape wear market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.4% during (2018 – 2024).
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/compression-wear-shapewear-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Nike Inc., Adidas AG, Triumph International Corporation, Spanx Inc., Leonisa SA, Wacoal America Inc., Under Armour Inc., Skins International Trading AG, Ann Chery, and 2XU Pty Ltd.
Global Compression Wear and Shapewear Market Size and Segmentation
By Gender
Male
Female
By Product Type
Compression wear
Bottoms
Tops
Sleeves
Socks, Stockings, & Others
Shapewear
By Application
Performance & Recovery
Body Shaping & Lifestyle
By Distribution Channel
Multi-Retail Stores
Specialty Retail Stores
Online Channels
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
Nike Inc.
Adidas AG
Triumph International Corporation
Spanx Inc.
Leonisa SA
Wacoal America Inc.
Under Armour Inc.
Skins International Trading AG
Ann Chery
2XU Pty Ltd.
Unique Offerings from KBV Research
Exhaustive coverage
Highest number of market tables and figures
Subscription based model available
Guaranteed best price
Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Related Reports:
North America Market
Europe Market
Asia Pacific Market
LAMEA Market