Global Compression Wear and Shapewear Market Size to reach $6.4 billion by 2024

According to a new report published by KBV research, the Global Compression Wear and Shapewear Market size is expected to reach $6.4 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 5.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Male market held the largest share in the Global Compression Wear and Shape wear Market by Gender in 2017 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.1 % during the forecast period.

The North America market was the major revenue generating region in the Global Compression Wear and Shape wear Market in 2017 and expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.1% during (2018 – 2024).

The Compression wear would be the most lucrative segment in the Global Compression Wear and Shape wear Market by Product Type throughout the forecast period. The Shape wear market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.4% during (2018 – 2024).

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/compression-wear-shapewear-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Nike Inc., Adidas AG, Triumph International Corporation, Spanx Inc., Leonisa SA, Wacoal America Inc., Under Armour Inc., Skins International Trading AG, Ann Chery, and 2XU Pty Ltd.

Global Compression Wear and Shapewear Market Size and Segmentation

By Gender

Male

Female

By Product Type

Compression wear

Bottoms

Tops

Sleeves

Socks, Stockings, & Others

Shapewear

By Application

Performance & Recovery

Body Shaping & Lifestyle

By Distribution Channel

Multi-Retail Stores

Specialty Retail Stores

Online Channels

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Nike Inc.

Adidas AG

Triumph International Corporation

Spanx Inc.

Leonisa SA

Wacoal America Inc.

Under Armour Inc.

Skins International Trading AG

Ann Chery

2XU Pty Ltd.

