Global Hot Drinks Packaging Market 2018 Size, Status and Forecast to 2023

Global Hot Drinks Packaging Market Information by Material (Plastic, Glass and others), by Product (Tea, Coffee and others), and by Region – Forecast to 2022

Market Synopsis of Hot Drinks Packaging Market

The key drivers contributing to the growth of the global hot drinks packaging market are high efficiency of packaging machines, energy and cost savings due to flexible packaging and increased concern of waste disposal & sustainability. Manufacturers are introducing several innovative packaging methods to preserve the quality of hot drinks like coffee, tea and others. Coffee producers are looking for sustainable packaging materials that aim at reducing recyclability expenses and transportation costs. Companies are investing in materials that are light and cause less environmental impact.

Hot drinks packaging is widely used in coffee, tea and other hot drink products. Roasted and ground coffee contributes highest to the overall growth. The restraining factor towards the growth of the market is the increased concern of coffee staling. Materials such as glass and plastic are used for packaging hot drinks. US contributes largely to the global hot drinks packaging market, majorly due to rising annual foodservice consumption of premium tea & coffee and the increasing number of health-conscious consumers.

The global hot beverage packaging market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% by the end of the forecasted period.

Regional Analysis of Global Hot Drinks Packaging Market

North America is the fastest growing region, majorly due to rising annual foodservice consumption of premium tea & coffee and the increasing number of health-conscious consumers. Asian countries, especially India, Japan, and China consume tea on a regular basis with China accounting for the largest market share in the overall tea market.

Key Players

The key players of global hot drinks packaging market report include Associated British Foods, Jacobs Douwe Egberts, Nestle S.A, Strauss Group Ltd., Tata Global Beverages Ltd., Unilever, Apeejay Surrendra Group, Bettys & Taylors Group Ltd., Barry’s Tea, Cantarella Bros Pty Ltd and Eight O’Clock Coffee Company.

