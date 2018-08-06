Impact Windows of Juno Beach Earns Top Rating and Certification From FIWIA

Juno Beach, FL (August 06, 2018) – Most homeowners in Florida know that they should get their impact window installation done by a professional FIWIA certified company. They know they can rely on any company with the Florida impact Window Installer Association certification.

With their dedicated service to the people of Juno Beach, Florida, Impact Windows of Juno Beach has now earned certification from FIWIA. Impact Windows of Juno Beach says: “Impact windows and shutters increase your home’s value more than any other single item and provide your family with safety and security. Call us to learn why now is the best time in history to install impact windows.”

In addition to being FIWIA.org trusted, the company is a lead-safe & EPA certified firm and is also an energy star partner.

About Impact Windows of Juno Beach:

In addition to dealing with impact doors and windows, Impact Windows of Juno Beach also shares the best expertise in hurricane shutters. The company holds the pride of being the only company with the Lifetime Plus Window Guarantee.

For more information, please visit http://www.fiwia.org/Juno_Beach_Impact_Windows_JunoBeachImpactWindows.com

