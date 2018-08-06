Impact Windows of Lighthouse Point Receives Top Rating on FIWIA Certification

Lighthouse Point, FL (August 06, 2018) – Impact Windows of Lighthouse point has been serving the homeowners in South Florida from Key West to Lighthouse Point and beyond for a number of years now. Due to their excellence in serving the customers and due to the quality of their impact windows and doors, the company has gained a top rating and certification from FIWIA.

FIWIA is the Florida Impact Window Association, which strives to help homeowners in Florida to find the best company with expertise in impact window installation in their respective areas. The association has certified Impact Windows Lighthouse Point as a trustworthy company to use to have impact windows, doors or hurricane shutters added to homes and businesses.

The FIWIA Association at ImpactWindows.com says “Impact Windows of Lighthouse Point is now verified by ImpactWindow.com and they have passed the requirements to become approved by the Florida Impact Window Association”. Homeowners planning to hire a professional service for the installation of impact doors and windows can get the best help from them with the utmost confidence.

About Impact Windows of Lighthouse Point:

Impact Windows of Lighthouse point with their expertise and experience in installation of impact doors and windows offers zero cost financing for a period of 60 months. Also, the company provides a saving of 25-50% to customers.

