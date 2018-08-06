Significant Profits Estimated to be Generated by Microalgae Market by 2026

Microalgae has emerged as new promising source of nutrients that comprise high-value compounds such as anti-oxidants, pigments, and fatty acids. Despite challenges such as climatic conditions coupled with low consumer demand and complexities in regulations, demand outlook for microalgae is expected to be positive, driven by the scientific and technological innovations and dominance of microalgae in agri-food markets worldwide. Persistence Market Research presents an all-inclusive report titled, “Microalgae Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) & Forecast (2017-2026)”. The report encompasses all major trends playing a fundamental role in growth of the global microalgae market, and highlights opportunities restraints and drivers that are likely to leave a significant effect on the market through the forecast period. The report imparts an exhaustive perspective on the global market for microalgae in terms of revenues (US$).

Report Structure

The report initiates with an executive summary that provides a complete picture of the global microalgae market, including the region-wise outlook coupled with relevant market numbers. The executive summary also offers forecast on other microalgae market segments in terms of market share, revenues, and CAGRs. A chapter on overview, which trails the executive summary, provides a concise market introduction which includes a market taxonomy table and a formal definition of “microalgae”. The overview chapter elucidates key nodes of the global microalgae market such as supply chain, cost structure, service provider list, raw material sourcing strategies, and pricing analysis. This chapter also issues a succinct study on the overall market approach of key players partaking in the global microalgae market, displaying their presence on an intensity map.

Competition Landscape

A chapter provided in the report, which is dedicated to the global microalgae market’s competition landscape, issues analysis on key players underpinning the market expansion. Imperative information on these market players along with novel strategies adopted by them for staying at the market’s forefront has been delivered in this chapter. Companies included in the report are profiled individually by the report in terms of their product overview, company overview, key financials, and key developments. A SWOT analysis has been offered on each company, providing detailed intelligence on their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities & threats dealt. The chapter on competition landscape is priceless for readers of the report, owing to the provision of a deep understanding of the market players. This concluding chapter of the report is also valuable for new market entrants for better understanding their competitors.

Research Methodology

Analysts of Persistence Market Research adhere to a robust research methodology for analyzing the overall market size through historical data, public domain data, and primary responses. Revenues from companies supporting expansion of the global microalgae market have been benchmarked for ascertaining the market size. Macroeconomic factors such as the industry growth and GDP of regional segments have been considered for envisaging the market size during the forecast period. Historical expansion of end-use industries, performance of the market players and current macroeconomic outlook are also considered for estimating the market trend forecast. Data obtained is then been validated using effective tools by PMR’s analysts for garnering qualitative and quantitative insights on the global microalgae market.

