Wireline Service Market Share and Size, Competition By Manufacturers And Detailed Research Study, Segments, Regional Overview and Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:-

The oil industry has witnessed sharp downswings post-oil price shock that happened post-April 2014. The prices are settling now with sustaining supply-demand balance along with other macroeconomic factors. The upstream industry is standing up again and continuous efforts on new oilfield discoveries and exploratory activities are being carried out. The oilfield service industry is completely dependent on upstream operations thus, which, will benefit wireline service industry . Wireline service market is, thereby, expected to witness a continuous growth during the forecast period.

Wireline services are vital in the oilfield operations and are cost-effective methods of maintenance of the wellbores. The wireline service include cabling technology used by oilfield developers to reduce the number of equipment or measurement devices inside the well. Advantages of deployment of wireline services include evaluation of rock properties, information gathering for pore size, pressure gathering for production fluid formation, sample recovery, location casting rollers. Oilfield service providers are using innovative technology in wireline cabling technology for introducing down or lifting any type of instrument or equipment in and out of the wellbore. The main functions performed by wireline services include intervention, well completion, pipe recovery, and evaluation of reservoirs.

Leading Key Players:-

The key players of global wireline services market are GE Oil and Gas (U.S.), Weatherford International (U.S.), Schlumberger (U.S.), Superior Energy Services (U.S.), Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (U.S.), C&J Energy Services Ltd. (U.S.), and National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (U.S.). Halliburton (U.S.), Basic Energy Services, Inc. (U.S.), Expro International Group Holding Ltd. (UK), Wireline Engineering Ltd. (UK), Oilserv (UAE), and SGS (Switzerland) are among others.

Regional Analysis:

Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions are anticipated to be the fastest growing market owing to growing economic clout and industrialization. Malaysia, Australia, and Indonesia are key markets in the Asia-Pacific region with a large opportunity due to discoveries of oil in the South China Sea. Other Asian countries providing opportunities are Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and others.

North America accounts for the largest market share of the wireline services market followed by Asia-Pacific and South America region. The development of shale in the U.S. and Canada is expected to drive a faster growth of the market after a period of stagnancy.

South and Central America, are another lucrative markets owing to discovery and development of a number of mature onshore and offshore projects. Brazil, Venezuela and Mexico are expected to be the largest markets in the Latin America and South America regions, while Argentina provides a large opportunity due to discovery of shale gas. Liberalization of the Mexican oil & gas industry is expected to provide an impetus while the worsening economic and political conditions in Venezuela are critical threats to the market.

Segments:

To generate a detailed understanding of the wire line services market the report has been segmented on the basis of

Application – completion, intervention and logging.

Type – E- lines and slicklines.

Well type – cased wells and open wells.

Location – offshore and onshore.

