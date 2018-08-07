28th World Congress on Neurology & Neuroscience

Dear Colleagues,
“28th World Congress on Neurology & Neuroscience” is organized by Conference Series and would be held during May 23-24, 2019 in Zurich, Switzerland.
NEUROSCIENCE CONGRESS 2019 conference is a leading forum for Neurologists, Neurophysiologists, Neurosurgeons, Healthcare professionals, Psychiatrists and Clinical organizations. The main theme of the conference is “Novel Therapies in Neurosciences and Neurological Disorders” which covers a wide range of critically important sessions from basic research to innovations in neurology.

