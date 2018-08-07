Electrical Appliance Coatings Market Report Explored In Latest Research 2018 – 2026

Electrical appliances use attractive coatings that enhance quality
and offer corrosion resistance and durability. The appearance of quality
provides added value and helps make products more distinctive. Coatings
on electrical appliances can be used for enhancing both thermal
conductivity and lubrication properties. Polymer-based coating solutions
act as superior barriers to moisture and foreign contaminants and help
improve the structural integrity of electrical appliances. Moreover,
coating solutions offer properties such as anti-galling, chemical
corrosion protection, high dielectric strength, static dissipation
power, favorable heat transfer rates, dry lubrication, etc. Coatings are
used on electrical appliances such as microwave ovens, coffee machines,
washing machines, air conditioners, mixers, refrigerators, vacuum
cleaners, electric water heater tanks, fans, hair dryers, etc. The major
resin used in electrical appliance coating is epoxy.
Global Electrical Appliance Coatings Market: Drivers and Restraints
One of the key drivers of the electrical appliance coatings market
is higher standards of living, especially in emerging economies.
Purchasing power has increased in the past few decades in developing
regions. This has led people to purchase electrical appliances that were
once considered luxurious. The rapid expansion in the electrical
appliance coating market can be ascribed to rapid development in the
electronics industry, which is primarily driven by South East Asian
countries. Innovative formulations developed by manufacturers also act
as major driving factors for the electrical appliance coatings market.
Manufacturers use powder coatings to enhance the durability and
aesthetic appeal of everyday electrical appliances. The development of
smart and connected appliances is expected to provide attractive
opportunities to the electrical appliance coatings market. Advancements
in smart technology are also expected to provide attractive expansion
opportunities to the electrical appliance coatings market in the coming
years. Recent advancements have been made in powder coating, which is a
key technology for coating on electrical appliances.
In terms of material, the global electrical appliance coatings market
can be classified into plastics, ceramics, and steel. Thermoplastic
powder coatings offer some distinguished properties. These are based on
polyolefins, polyvinylidiene fluorides, polyamides, polyvinyl chloride
or polyesters. Many of the plastics such as PVC and teflons are used as
coatings for electrical insulation coatings for appliances and
dishwashers. Based on application, the electrical appliance coatings
market can be categorized into microwave ovens, coffee machines, washing
machines, air conditioners, mixers, refrigerators, vacuum cleaners,
electric water heater tanks, fans, hair dryers, etc.
The global electrical appliance coatings market expanded at a rapid
pace in 2017, and the trend is estimated to continue during the forecast
period. North America is a major region of the electrical appliance
coatings market. Rise in demand for household electrical appliances in
North America is anticipated to offer attractive expansion opportunities
to the electrical appliance coatings market in the region. Germany, the
U.K., and France are some of the major importers of coatings on
electrical appliances in Europe. Rise in population, urbanization, and
changes in lifestyle are anticipated to boost the electrical appliance
coatings market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Demand for
electrical appliance coatings is high from countries such as China,
Japan, and South Korea in the Asia Pacific region. The electrical
appliance coatings market in Latin America and Africa is expected to
expand significantly, owing to rapid urbanization and overall
technological advancements in the region.