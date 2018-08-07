Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size, Industry Share, Demand, Share, Growth Research Report 2023

Market Overview:-

Enhanced oil recovery methods refer to the method of recovering more oil from existing oil wells. The global oil industry is witnessing one of the major slowdowns in recent times as the oil prices dropped to historic low in 2015. One of the main reasons for the drop in prices was the reduced demand for oil in the U.S. and China due to shale oil boom. However, the ripple effect caused by the drop in oil prices severely affected the upstream industry as the majority of the operators had to scale down their production. This has led them to stop new production activities and depend on existing well for oil production for their operations. Besides, most of the oil wells around the world are already nearing their operational lifetime and oil production from these wells are constantly declining. To enhance the oil production from existing wells, oil field upstream operators are investing in enhanced oil recovery methods, which are expected to increase the oil production from existing wells.

On the basis of technology, the enhanced oil recovery market is segmented as thermal, chemical, microbial, and others. The thermal and chemical methods are more established procedures with several practical projects being already carried out. The chemical methods traditionally use polymer, alkaline, and surfactant methods to extract more oil from existing wells.

Leading Key Players:-

The key players in the global enhanced oil recovery market are FMC Technologies, Inc., Chevron Phillips Chemical Corporation, Schlumberger Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Halliburton Corporation, Basf SE, Baker Hughes, Praxair Technology, Inc., PJSC Lukoil Oil Company , a GE company, Statoil ASA, BP Plc., Exxon Mobil, and Titan Oil Recovery.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5900

Market Research Analysis:-

North America and Europe regions are expected to command a major market share

By US EIA s, the U.S. is dominating the market for enhanced oil recovery processes. The country has several support legislatures and policies that support the use of enhanced oil recovery methods. Several oilfields in the Gulf of Mexico are rapidly reaching their operational lifetime and, thus, enhanced oil recovery methods are being implemented widely. Similarly, the European region is witnessing an increased implementation of oil recovery process due to rapidly maturing fields in the North Sea region. In the Middle East and Asia Pacific, onshore wells are undergoing an increased implementation of oil recovery processes. Developing countries, such as India, Indonesia, and Malaysia, are expected to contribute to the growth of the market in the coming years.

Major Points of TOC:-

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/enhanced-oil-recovery-market-5900

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

3.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.5 Segment Rivalry

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.5 Market Trends