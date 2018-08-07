INSGHT OF COASTAL COMMUNITY

Development project of Sagarmala will help in boosting the GDP and increases employment opportunities for the coastal communities.

Improving social infrastructure and quality of life of the coastal communities

Promoting coastal tourism & providing more livelihood opportunities by promoting cruise tourism in India.

India is one of the fastest growing large economies in the world with a GDP growth rate of 7.5% in 2015-16 and ports play an important role in the overall economic development of the country. Sustainable inclusive growth is an integral part which emphasis on economic development, nurturing communities as well as preserving the ecological balance. Therefore, there is a need for sustainable development of coastal communities, especially fisherman population. Essential objective of the Sagarmala Programme is the closely devoted towards development of coastal communities through Marine sector related activities like fisheries, maritime tourism and corresponding skill development

An integrated approach is being adopted for improvement in quality of life with focus on skill building and training, upgrading of technology in traditional professions, specific and time bound action plan for improving physical and social infrastructure in collaboration with the coastal states. The community development and poverty reduction component was aimed at promoting non-fishing income-generating activities and improving social infrastructure in the project areas to help improve the socioeconomic status and quality of life of the coastal communities. It was hoped that this would also help wean fisher folk away from fisheries activities, thereby reducing pressure on fisheries resources.

Sagarmala Programme in coordination with related Central Ministries and State Governments would fund capacity building, infrastructure, and social development projects related to value addition in fisheries, aquaculture and cold chain development.

Development project of Sagarmala will help in boosting the GDP and increases employment opportunities for the coastal communities. It also focuses on Skill India concept which directly and indirectly touched with coastal trade by giving training. . Development of cruise tourism and lighthouse tourism are other activities which are being actively considered under Sagarmala Programme.

A sustainable fishing strategy to be implemented which is tailored for each local community. The marine fisheries sub-sector, is a vital for the coastal districts. The development and modernization of ports, envisaged as a part of Sagarmala, will be a key driver for the socio-economic development of the coastal regions.

The Ministry will provide funding grants, under Sagarmala, for capacity building, infrastructure, and social development projects related to coastal communities and are also promoting coastal tourism for providing more livelihood opportunities for coastal communities by developing lighthouses as tourist destinations and promoting cruise tourism in India.

Development of infrastructure for fisheries will be the key drivers for socio-economic development of coastal community. Ports can be engines of sustainable development for coastal communities and could provide direct and indirect benefits to the coastal region. Port in coastal economic zones is the driver of growth it’s give opportunity of jobs and business revenue directly generated by port activity. Structural changes in a community, including use of resources and the function of institutions Increased more opportunities such as jobs, income, buildings, and city parks etc. these initiatives are expected to generate job opportunity of about 60 Lakh direct and 40 lakh indirect jobs. Growth and development can occur simultaneously or independently of one another.