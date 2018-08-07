Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Market Outlook, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2024

Global Large Volume Parenteral Market: Overview

Parenteral formulations refer to sterile liquid or solid drug dosages packaged in either single or multi dose containers to be administered via a route other than the digestive tract, such as by intramuscular, subcutaneous, or intravenous injections. Parenteral drug administration is known to provide maximum efficacy and bioavailability and is preferred over oral dosages in a vast number of instances. Broadly, parenteral preparations are segmented on the basis of the content of the dosage into large and small volume parenteral formulations.

Small volume parenteral preparations include dosages that are 100 ml or less and prepared as single or multiple dosages. Large volume parenteral (LVP) preparations, on the other hand, are dosages more than 100 ml volumes of intravenous solutions, commonly prescribed to correct fluid and electrolyte disturbances, nutrition, or to act as a vehicle for administering some kind of drug to the body. Commonly used large volume parenteral preparations include infusions of amino acid, mannitol, dextrose, lactated ringer injection, ringer’s injection, and sodium chloride injection. This report on the global large volume parenteral market presents an overview of the market on the global, regional, and country levels.

Global Large Volume Parenteral Market: Scope of the Report

The report presents vast qualitative as well as quantitative insights about the market and its key aspects in present times. The report also includes vast projections regarding the growth prospects of the market over the period between 2016 and 2024 based on volume and revenue, with 2015 considered the base year. It provides a comprehensive analytical overview of the key factors expected to have a notable impact on the market’s future growth prospects, including drivers, challenges, and growth opportunities.

The report analyzes the degree of competition in the global large volume parenteral market with the help of Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report also comprises a qualitative overview of the market’s attractiveness, wherein key product varieties and countries are analyzed on the basis of attractiveness for each region. Aspects such as profit margin, raw material availability, market size, growth rate, competition, recent technological developments, and other factors representing the current growth opportunity held by the market or its sectors are also evaluated to derive the market’s general attractiveness. The report also comprises an analysis of the market’s projected price trends between 2016 and 2024.

Global Large Volume Parenteral Market: Drivers and Restraints

In the past few years, there has been a substantial rise in the overall demand for large volume parenteral preparations. The constantly rising numbers of surgeries and an increasing rate of hospitalization are considered to be the key factors to have paved the way for the market to secure promising growth avenues. Moreover, the rising demand for safer, faster, and more effective methods of drug administration in patients undergoing surgeries have also leveraged the demand for LPV preparations globally. The increasing consumer acceptance for single dosage vaccines, and drugs for central nervous systems disorders, diabetes, and oncology is also expected to drive the demand for large volume parenteral preparations.

Global Large Volume Parenteral Market: Segmentation

The large volume parenteral market has been analyzed in the report through three broad categories namely, nutritious injections, therapeutic injections, and injections for fluid balance. Of these, fluid balance injections are used to administer a variety of electrolytes to trauma patients and to patients who are in the need of electrolytes such as chloride, sodium, and potassium. Therapeutic injections are widely used to administer vaccines, anti-infective drugs, oncology drugs, diabetes drugs, and gastrointestinal drugs. From a geographical perspective, the large volume parenteral market has been examined for regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Some of the key vendors operating in the global large volume parenteral market are Baxter Healthcare Corporation, Kelun Pharma, Patheon Inc., BAG Healthcare GmbH, Hospira, Inc., Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Wockhardt Ltd., Southwest Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Cook Pharmica LLC.