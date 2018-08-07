Polyolefins Market Analysis and Forecast Study for 2016 – 2024

Polyolefins are polymers that are produced by polymerization of simple olefins. Olefins, also known as alkenes, are hydrocarbons with a carbon-hydrogen double bond. Polyolefins are hard, light in weight, and rigid in nature. They are primarily applied in structural plastics, consumer goods, industrial products, and food packaging. Polyolefins have waxy texture and they expand upon heating. These retain their odorless and nonporous nature when heated and cooled. This makes them an ideal material for food packaging. Polyolefins are preferred over other metallic and non-metallic substitutes due to light weight, durability, and resistance to physical and chemical attacks.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=18566

Polyolefins are available in various types. Primarily, they can be classified into two major group’s viz. thermoplastic and elastomeric compounds. Thermoplastic compounds include polyethylene (PE), and polypropylene (PP). Polyethylene can be further classified into low-density polyethylene (LDPE), linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), and high-density polyethylene (HDPE). LDPE and HDPE are used in high-quality package films, owing to their light weight and high durability. Elastomeric compounds include polyisobutylene (PIB), ethylene propylene rubber (EPR), and ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber (EPDM rubber). Elastomeric compounds are employed in the manufacture of pillows, cushions, and footwear.

The polyolefins market can be segmented on the basis of applications. Polyolefins are primarily applied in packaging, automotive, electronics, and construction materials. In the packaging industry, there has been high demand for recyclable containers. Great awareness about reduction in greenhouse gas emissions is developing. Consumers are shifting toward everyday products with eco-friendly packaging. This is anticipated to boost the demand for polyolefins. In automotive and electronics industries, polyolefins are in demand due to their light weight and high performance. In construction and other industries, raw polyolefins are widely used.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/polyolefins-market.html

Asia Pacific dominates the global polyolefins market and was one of the major consumers of polyolefins in 2015. China holds a major share of the market in the region and India is expected to be the speedily expanding market in the region. Increase in population along with speedy industrialization is expected to boost the polyolefins market in Asia Pacific. South Asian countries such as Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand are also major markets. Regions such as North America and Europe are favorable markets for polyolefins. These are relatively mature markets and are expected to witness stagnant growth.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com