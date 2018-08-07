Restructuring & Divestment Advisory Services – HU Consultancy

HU Consultancy is one of India’s leading restructuring & divestiture advisory services providers with an extensive experience in divestments and sale of businesses. Our divestment advisory services are designed to provide complete support to our clients to ensure that value to the seller is maximized while reducing the risks and disruption in each stage of the divestment process.
For more details visit our website – http://huconsultancy.com/solutions/divestment-advisory-services/

