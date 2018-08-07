Sugar Substitutes : Global Product Intelligence Industry Analysis 2024

We have produced a new premium report Sugar Substitutes Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Sugar Substitutes. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Sugar Substitutes Market by type (low intensity sweeteners, high intensity sweeteners and high fructose syrup) and applications (bakery and confectionery, diary, non- alcoholic beverages, alcoholic beverages and others) through main geographies in the Global Sugar Substitutes Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Sugar Substitutes Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Sugar Substitutes Market are Cargill Inc., ADM, Tate & Lyle, Ingredion, Dohler, E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Company, JK Sucralose Inc., Roquette Frères, Ajinomoto and Merisant. According to report the global sugar substitutes market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The sugar substitutes are the artificial that are generally used in the processed food and drinks, as they are sweeter than sugar and contains low (or no) calories. Sugar substitutes are the chemical or plant-based food additives used to provide sweet taste or enhance the flavors of food and drinks. Sugar substitutes are regulated as food additives by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) so that it can used as an additive in various food and drinks.

The use of sugar substitutes or the artificial sweeteners in the bakery, dairy, cafeteria & frozen food is rising rapidly owing to its low calorie content. The growing awareness about the low-calorie food & beverages and healthy lifestyle leading to consumer’s inclination towards the sugar substitutes drives the growth of sugar substitutes market. In addition, growing prevalence of obesity and diabetes problems across the world are expected to create the demand for sugar substitutes. In addition, favorable government’s regulation on the use of sugar substitutes is likely to boost the growth of sugar substitutes market. Moreover, the various manufacturers in the food and beverages industries, with the help of new advance technologies are focusing on developing sugar substitute that that helps in making safe and good quality consumable products, which in turn is projected to create the new opportunities in the market.

Geographically, North America accounts for the largest share in the sugar substitutes market as they are highest consumers of sugar substitutes. In North America, the sugar substitutes are used in various industrial and non-industrial applications. Asia-pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the sugar substitutes market due to the relatively high demand of sugar substitutes in this region on account of rising health problems associated with the consumption of high-calorie food and beverages.

Segment Covered

The report on global sugar substitutes market covers segments such as, product type and applications. On the basis of product type the global sugar substitutes market is categorized into low intensity sweeteners, high intensity sweeteners and high fructose syrup. On the basis of applications the global sugar substitutes market is categorized into bakery and confectionery, diary, non- alcoholic beverages, alcoholic beverages and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2018. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global sugar substitutes market such as, Cargill Inc., ADM, Tate & Lyle, Ingredion, Dohler, E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Company, JK Sucralose Inc., Roquette Frères, Ajinomoto and Merisant.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global sugar substitutes market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of sugar substitutes market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the sugar substitutes market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the sugar substitutes market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

