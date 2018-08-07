T-amyl Alcohol Market : Rising Allocations On analysis And Innovation 2026

Global T-amyl Alcohol Market: Overview

T-amyl alcohol, also known as 2-methyl-2-butanol, is a transparent liquid with burning flavor. It possess unpleasant odor which is similar to that of paraldehyde with a hint of camphor. T-amyl alcohol is primarily manufactured by hydration of 2-methyl-2-butene in presence of an acidic catalyst. However, numerous other manufacturing processes are available for the production of t-amyl alcohol such as fermentation. T-amyl alcohol retains its liquid form at room temperature, which makes it a suitable substitute for tert-butyl alcohol. It has been used as an anesthetic drug traditionally. However, recently, it is being used as a recreational drug such as ethanol. The usage of t-amyl alcohol as a recreational drug is attributable to it being a positive allosteric modulator for GABA receptors, similar to ethanol. T-amyl alcohol causes a relaxing effect on the central nervous system by networking indirectly with GABA receptors. It improves the activity and positive effects of these receptors.

Get Research Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/t-amyl-alcohol-market.html

T-amyl Alcohol Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rising population and rapid urbanization lead to increasing need for pharmaceutical and medical products. T-amyl alcohol is widely used to manufacture active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Hence, the rising production of active pharmaceutical ingredients is anticipated to drive the global t-amyl alcohol market during the forecast period. Moreover, the demand for lubricants is projected to increase with rise in the demand for automotive and industrial lubricants. T-amyl alcohol is also used in the production of lubricating oils. Thus, the increasing demand for lubricating oils from the automotive and industrial applications is expected to boost the global t-amyl alcohol market in the next few years.

T-amyl Alcohol Market: Segmentation

Based on application, the t-amyl alcohol market can be segmented into:

Fuel and lubricating oil additives

Flotation aids

Corrosion inhibitors

Pharmaceuticals

Paint solvents

Chemical intermediates

Extraction agents

Others

2-methyl-2-butanol is extensively used as a solvent in corrosion inhibitors, pharmaceuticals, resins, coating materials, and gums. It is also employed in organic synthesis. It acts as a surfactant, frothing agent, and stabilizing agent in the above-mentioned applications. Additionally, it is employed in processing aids. T-amyl alcohol offers a blend of chemical and physical properties. These properties makes it suitable for applications such as foam suppressants, which affect micro-emulsions and cause foam breaking in them. T-amyl alcohol is being increasingly used as a solvent in various industrial applications. In terms of solvency power, t-amyl alcohol lies between lower-molecular-weight ketones and common hydrocarbon solvents. Paraffin wax is soluble in hot t-amyl alcohol. In certain chemical formulations, polar plastics and various high-molecular-weight esters combine t-amyl alcohol-based systems, for example, Shellac, cellulose esters, and urea formaldehyde. T-amyl alcohol is also diluent in certain lacquers, printing inks, and gums.

Get PDF Brochure for more Professional & Technical industry insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=45633

T-amyl Alcohol Market: Region-wise Outlook

In terms of geography, the global t-amyl alcohol market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific held a major share of the global t-amyl alcohol market in 2017. The dominance is ascribed to increasing demand from the food & beverage industry in the region. India and China are projected to significantly contribute to growth of the Asia Pacific t-amyl alcohol market in the next few years. Regions such as Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are estimated to offer relatively less growth opportunities to the t-amyl alcohol market in the near future.

T-amyl Alcohol Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the t-amyl alcohol market include:

The Dow Chemical Company

BASF SE

Hebei Smart Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Restek Corporation

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr.Sudip S

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com