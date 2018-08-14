Industrial Valves Market Future Demand, Growth, Share and Analysis with forecast 2023

Industrial valves are devices that control the flow and pressure of liquids and gases within a system. Valves are used to control the flow of liquids and gases in the piping systems and it should be checked consistently to avoid any risks such as leakage and corrosion. On the other hand, valves used in industries can be operated manually or automatically.

Growth of industrial valve market is driven by increasing demand in industries such as oil and gas, wastewater and power among others. The government of developing countries such as Brazil, India, and China among others is investing heavily in pipeline infrastructure development mainly in oil and gas sector, which is expected to drive the installation of industrial valves over the forecasted period. This result in higher demand of valves used in valve actuators namely, electrically, hydraulically and pneumatically among others in different industry verticals. Moreover, continuous generation of power via existing and old power plant is also driving the demand for industrial valves market in power sector.

Some of the major restraints for industrial valves market are price war among vendors and strict government regulations and policies in the market. The participation of cross-industry vendors in the industrial valve market is also escalating the competition among valve vendors. For instance, pump and filtration vendors are offering valves along with the core valve vendors. However, the companies would have to develop specialized products in order to bring about product differentiation and produce higher margin valves which will be less vulnerable to competition.

The main types of industrial valves includes are ball, globe, gate, and butterfly valves among others Ball valves are used in rotational motion to start, stop or throttling the flow of fluids in the system. The industrial valves market can be further segmented by end use industries such as oil and gas, chemical and power among others. The growth in revenues of the industrial valve market is observed with multiple factors such as increased sale of industrial valves in building new infrastructure development and utilities globally. In addition, repairs and renovation in the existing infrastructure also drives the growth of industrial valve market.

Some of the key players operating in the industrial valves market are Pentair ltd, Flowserve Corporation, Emerson Electric Co, FMC Technologies, Alfa Laval AB, L&T Valves Ltd, IMI plc, Crane Co, AVK Group, Tyco International, Kitz Corp, Circor International, Inc., Curtiss-Wright Corp. and Cameron International Corporation among others.