Luxury Accommodation At Affordable Prices – The Sun City Hotel in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, India (August 14,2018) – Introducing the Sun City Hotel – an amazing night’s sleep in the most comfortable of rooms and yet priced to suit the budget traveler, (http://www.hotelthesuncity.com ) proving that price does not always reflect upon standards.
The Sun City Hotel is located just besides HDFC Bank, a fantastic place with plenty to see and do throughout your stay. You will also find yourself close to Sani Mandir, making the Sun City Hotel (http://www.hotelthesuncity.com ) a great place to take the pressure off of travelling either before or after your trip.

Not only will you benefit from a superb nights sleep, you will also be able to take advantage of:

* Buffet Breakfast/Lunch/ Dinner as Per Plan.
* Indoor games.
* Daily scheduled evening entertainment.
* Availability of wheelchair for differently-able guests.
* Newspapers.
* Wi-Fi in Public Areas and Room.
* Safety Deposit lockers.
* Complementary use of Hotel services.

The hotel offers you everything you could need for a good night’s sleep at a very relaxing price, (http://www.hotelthesuncity.com ) with a range of double, twin, family and disabled friendly rooms awaiting your visit to the Sun City hotel.

The Hotel offers a great range of amenities:
* 2 fully-equipped Banquet Hall (600 person’s capacity each).
* 1 Restaurant.
* Spa and Saloon as per requirements.
* Water Sports & Parasailing (seasonal).
* Laundry Service.
* 24 hrs. Room Service and Coffee Shop.
* Internet Room.
* Gift Shop.
* Sight Seeing.
* Rent a Bike/Car.
* Mini Bar.
* Car Rental.
* Valet Parking.
* Doctor on Call.

To find out more about the Sun City, visit – http://www.hotelthesuncity.com where you can view the accommodation and also book online, or you can call directly to speak to one of the hotel staff – 993 782-9504.

Media Contact:
Hotel The Sun City
Phone: (993) 782-9504
E-mail: info@hotelthesuncity.com
###

