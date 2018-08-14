PriceManager Provides Retailers with Actionable Pricing and Competitive Intelligence

PriceManager is a subscription-based monitoring service company that is helping retailers collect accurate pricing data from competitors, giving them an advantage.

[TEANECK, 2018]— PriceManager provides online retailers with a price monitoring software to help them keep up with their competitors. This online-based reporting and analytics tool gives them actionable pricing and competitive intelligence.

How Does It Work?

According to PriceManager, the software allows retailers to monitor their competitors’ prices every day. They can look at the data on the easy-to-use interface or access them through email alerts or data feeds.

The company adds that retailers should merge the software’s data into their system and pricing rules to automate the changes in pricing.

Moreover, the price monitoring tool can also scan the entire website of a competitor to gather complete details about specific data such as price, product assortment, and others. Retailers can look for a particular category within a site if necessary.

Another feature that the software has is its ability to scan retailers’ product assortment on a marketplace or shopping engine to see every pricing and vendor names listed for a product.

This software does 24/7 tracking in more than 30 countries in a variety of currencies that keep retailers updated with the changes in pricing. A quality assurance team reviews every price match to deliver accurate results.

The Competitor Price Monitoring Software Edge

PriceManager aims to integrate innovation into businesses through the price monitoring software, which has excellent reporting tools and advanced technology. As such, it is able to provide smart solutions that enable companies to take the lead in their industry.

Furthermore, the competitor price monitoring tool presents the data that a business needs to operate. Its interface is convenient to use, helping retailers simplify their process while tackling their competitors’ prices.

It is vital for businesses to know the current state of the competition to come up with a strategy to leverage their business. Using the PriceManager’s software gives retailers an opportunity to generate higher profitability and sales.

About PriceManager

PriceManager provides a subscription-based service that allows retailers, manufacturers, and other businesses to monitor online pricing and other competitive intelligence. The company, which began in 2009, aims to offer a cost-effective and efficient way to manage online pricing in more than 30 countries.

For more information, visit http://www.pricemanager.com/ today.