Radiopharmaceutical Market Size Estimation, Mega Trends | Prestigious Players till 2023 | Finds MRFR

Market Research Future published a cooked research report on “Radiopharmaceutical Market Research Report – By Major Industry Trends, Worldwide Business Analysis, Major Segments and Sub segments. Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Radiopharmaceutical Market Summary:

This indicates that the market will expand at a modest rate during the forecast period (2018-2023). The increasing prevalence of diseases that require immediate care and treatment is driving the demand for high qualitative and minimally invasive technologies to treat various diseases. The Global Radiopharmaceutical Market is set to grow from USD 5,841.22 million in 2016 to USD 10,473.88 million by 2023.

Request Premium Sample Copy at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1650

This strongly supports the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing expenditure in oncology and growing emphasis on cancer management are likely to accelerate the market growth of radiopharmaceuticals owing to the need for new diagnostic and treatment options for common and rare cancers such as bone cancer. Radiopharmaceuticals also known as medicinal radiocompounds, are a class of pharmaceutical drugs with radioactive materials. They are used either for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. Most radiopharmaceuticals are an amalgamation of a radioactive molecule and a radionuclide.

Players Covered:

Jubilant Life Sciences

Siemens AG

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Bayer AG

Cardinal Health

Medtronic, etc.

Radiopharmaceutical Market – Segmentation:

The global radiopharmaceutical market is segmented by type, type of test, application, route of administration, and end user.

By type, it is segmented into diagnostic type radiopharmaceuticals and therapeutic type radiopharmaceuticals. Diagnostic type radiopharmaceutical is further sub-segmented into SPECT radiopharmaceutical and PET radiopharmaceutical. Therapeutic type radiopharmaceutical is further sub-segmented into beta emitters, alpha emitters, brachytherapy. SPECT radiopharmaceutical is further sub-segmented into Technetium-99m, Thallium-201, Iodine-123, and others. PET radiopharmaceutical is further sub-segmented into F-18, Rubidium-82, and others. While, beta emitters are sub-segmented into Iodine-131, Yttrium-90, Samarium-153, Rhenium-186, Lutetium-177, and others. And, brachytherapy is sub-segmented into Iodine-125, Iridium-192, Cesium-131, and others.

By type of test, it is segmented into myocardial perfusion scan, lung scan, bone scan, white blood cell scan, gallium scan, renal nuclear medicine scan, parathyroid scans, hepatobiliary scans, cerebral perfusion scan and others. Whereas, a bone scan is further sub-segmented into Technetium-99m 1st, fluoride-18 2nd, and others. Myocardial Perfusion Scan, Type is sub-segmented into Technetium-99m, Thallium-201, Rubidium-82, and others. The lung scan by type is segmented into Xenon-133, Krypton-81m, and others. And, White blood cell Scan is sub-segmented into Indium-111 and others.

Radiopharmaceutical Market – Regional Analysis:

The global radiopharmaceutical market is segmented into four major regions including Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Americas and Europe will continue to present lucrative growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. Currently, these two regions collectively account for the largest share of the market and the trend is likely to continue over the next couple of years. Higher healthcare spending and existence a robust healthcare system system in these regions is reflecting favorably on the market. In Asia Pacific, increased focus on improving the quality of healthcare services is auguring well for market players operating in the region. During the review period, the market in the region is expected to capture a strong CAGR.

Major TOC of Radiopharmaceutical Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023:

1 Report Prologue

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Introduction

4 Research Methodology

5 Market Dynamics

6 Market Factor Analysis

7 Global Radiopharmaceutical Market, by Type

8 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market, by Type of Test

9 Global Radiopharmaceutical Market, by Application

10 Global Radiopharmaceutical Market, by Route of Administration

11 Global Radiopharmaceutical Market, by End-User

12 Global Radiopharmaceutical Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profile

15 Appendix

Get Prime Discount at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/1650

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com