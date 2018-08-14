The Characteristics Of Wear-resistant LSAW Steel Pipe

Compared with general erw steel pipes, straight seam submerged arc welded pipes usually have the following characteristics:

1. The production process is simple.

2. Low equipment, simple structure, light weight, easy to achieve continuous, automated, mechanized production.

3. The product cost is low.

4. Adapt to a wide range of specifications, diameter 6-3100mm, wall thickness of 0.3-35mm.

Forming and welding are the basic processes for the production of welded pipes. The method of producing welded pipes is classified according to the characteristics of these two processes.

Furnace welding is divided into lap welding and butt welding according to the form of weld. The forming method of butt welding is divided into two types: drawing and rolling. The equipment used for drawing is a chain furnace welder and a continuous furnace welder. Roll forming uses a continuous roll machine.

Electric welding is divided into contact welding, induction welding and arc welding. Among them, contact welding is divided into electric resistance welding and flash welding. Arc welding is divided into open arc welding, submerged arc welding and protective arc welding. Submerged arc welding is divided into Straight seam and spiral seam, gas welding is divided into acetylene welding and water gas welding. The water gas welding equipment is further divided into a roll-type pipe welding machine and a forging-type pipe welding machine. Gas welding is hydrogen atom welding.

There are two options for straight seam steel pipes in industrial production. One option is to use ordinary straight seam steel pipes, and the other is straight seam steel pipes with more and better performance. In the process of long-term production practice, companies have generally formed a consensus that this lsaw steel pipe with more good characteristics is superior to ordinary straight seam steel pipe in many aspects. This kind of straight seam steel pipe is slightly better than ordinary straight seam steel pipe, mainly because this straight seam steel pipe has several characteristics that ordinary straight seam steel pipe does not have.

One of the characteristics refers to the high abrasion resistance of the straight seam steel pipe itself. Straight seam steel pipes in pipeline transportation often need to bear a lot of friction. During the pipeline operation, when the materials pass through the pipeline, the friction parts tend to generate great friction in the elbow, especially the pipeline transports solids.

In the case of materials, the pipe will have great impact and friction in the place where the steel pipe is straight seamed. These impact forces and friction forces are likely to cause great damage to the straight seam steel pipe. Ordinary straight seam steel pipes often have no way to withstand such impact and friction, and the use of Yuanda ceramic wear-resistant elbows can greatly improve the resistance of such elbows to impact and friction.

Not only in terms of friction, ceramic wear-resistant elbows are also excellent in high temperature resistance. During the process of transporting the pipe, a large amount of friction is generated between the material and the pipe. This friction generates a high amount of heat, especially at corners, which is more pronounced.

Ordinary straight seam steel pipes are likely to be deformed or damaged under high temperature, and such wear-resistant ceramics tend to have relatively high temperature resistance characteristics, and the temperature resistance characteristics make it able to withstand such high temperatures and have a longer temperature life.