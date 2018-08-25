IT Solutions In Houston, TX

Houston, TX/2018: With more and more businesses relying on computers and internet for their work, the need for computer networking services is at an all-time high. These services comprise of designing, constructing, managing, maintaining and operating the network infrastructure, software and policies of a business organization. Netsync Network solutions specializes in providing such solutions to its clients in Houston, TX.

They are a HUB-certified & value-added reseller that has expertise in providing a wide array of IT solutions to their clientele. The company has earned many customer service excellence awards over the years and has been recognized as a progressive partner for being the first to introduce the latest products and solutions to its clients.

Services Offered

• Collaborations And Unified Communications – These consist of tools to help organizations run optimally e.g. VoIP, TelePresence, streaming, cloud collaboration and so on.

• Data Center And Cloud – This consists of end-to-end computing and storage solutions e.g. backup and data protection, data center security, server visualization, etc.

• Network Infrastructure – The solutions consist of Application optimization, Routers, Cloud connectors, etc.

• Wireless And Mobility – Provides safe and accessible wireless networks with solutions such as High-Density Wireless, Outdoor Mobility, BYOD, and more.

• Physical Security – IP Access Control Systems, Managed Incident Response, Video Surveillance Management Systems & Analytics, IP Surveillance cameras and Body Worn Cameras are offered by them.

• Cyber Security – Cyber Security Strategy, Cyber Security Architecture, Cyber Security Threat and Risk assessment etc. are included in this.

• End-User Computing And VDI – Well-trained staff to configure and support the computing devices of organizations and perform large scale computer deployments.

• Optical Transport/WAN – Customers are provided with complete end-to-end solutions which include fiber-based facilities, transport services, multilayer optimizations and optical transport systems.

• Staffing Solutions – A team of technical recruiters look for talented persons who can live up to the requirements of modern day projects and systems.

• Other Services – These consist of hardware procurement, designing the architecture for LAN (Local Area Network) and WAN (Wide Area Network), implementation as well as support and managed services.

For more information, feel free to visit 2500 West Loop South, Suite 410 Houston, TX 77027. You can also call at (713) 218-5000 or log on to https://www.netsyncnetwork.com/