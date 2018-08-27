2017 Harvest Challenge Entrant – Fortunati Vineyards Napa Valley

This year’s Harvest Challenge was once again a rousing success with more than 1,025 entries received from Canada, New York, Argentina, Australia and all parts in between. Our participating judges were truly some of the very best from across the US and Canada. They awarded 54 Best of Class, 37 Double Gold and 145 Gold medals with 23 “Best of” AVAs. We are pleased to announce the official results in time for you to promote which of your award-winners to purchase during the holidays. Top wines received Best of Class by Category, Best AVA, and ultimately the Best of Show. Please see your standings listed below.

Napa Valley Wines

• 2015 Fortunati Vineyards Chardonnay

• 2014 Fortunati Vineyards Malbec

• 2014 Fortunati Vineyards Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Morisoli Vineyard

• 2016 Fortunati Vineyards Rosé of Syrah

• 2014 Fortunati Vineyards Signature Cabernet Sauvignon

• 2014 Fortunati Vineyards Vinto Syrah Red Rhone Blend

• 2015 Fortunati Vineyards Viognier

• 2015 Fortunati Vineyards Zinfandel

Hats off to Pezzi King whose wine took Best of Show for its 2015 Zinfandel, Estate Reserve, Estate Bottled Dry Creek Valley Estate Reserve. We wish to express our appreciation for your support of our wine competitions. Your medal should arrive in about six (6) weeks. We are very enthusiastic about the success of this competition and look forward to seeing your entries next year. Complete results may be found at www.winecompetitions.com. Don’t forget to enter your wines in our East Meets West Wine Challenge coming up this February. Cheers!

Debra Del Fiorentino – President and CEO, Wine Competitions Management & Production

White Wines Napa Valley

2015 Fortunati Vineyards Chardonnay

Napa Valley, Oak Knoll District

Single Vineyard Neutral Oak aged

$32.00

Double Gold

2015 Fortunati Vineyards Viognier

Napa Valley, Oak Knoll District

Estate Grown, Produced and Bottled

$32.00

Silver

OUTRAGEOUSLY GOOD REDS

2015 Fortunati Vineyards Zinfandel

Napa Valley, Mount Veeder

Single Vineyard

$40.00

Gold

2014 Fortunati Vineyards Malbec

Napa Valley, Oak Knoll District

Estate Grown, Produced and Bottled

$50.00

Silver

STUNNING SYRAHS

2016 Fortunati Vineyards Rosé of Syrah

Napa Valley, Oak Knoll District

Estate Grown, Produced and Bottled

$24.00

Gold, Best of Class, Best of Napa County AVA, Best Rose

2014 Fortunati Vineyards Vinto Syrah Red Rhone Blend

Napa Valley, Oak Knoll District

Estate Grown, Produced and Bottled

$40.00

Silver

GORGEOUS CABS

2014 Fortunati Vineyards Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Morisoli Vineyard

Napa Valley, Rutherford

Winemaker’s Reserve Single vineyard

$110.00

Gold

2014 Fortunati Vineyards Signature Cabernet Sauvignon

Napa Valley, Oak Knoll District

Single Vineyard

$65.00

Bronze

Fortunati Vineyards

986 Salvador Ave.

Napa, CA 94558