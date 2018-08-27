Educator Dina Carter Bryant Empowers Youth to Give Back to their Communities and the World

With twenty-four years of teaching experience, Dina Carter Bryant is educating the next generation about how they can give back to their communities.

San Antonio, TX, USA, August 27, 2018 — With twenty-four years of teaching experience, Dina Carter Bryant is educating the next generation about how they can give back to their communities. From teaching science technology to engineering and math, she is now on a mission to “bring out the beauty in things that are bleak.”

“I’ve always been interested in the reduce, reuse, recycle campaign,” Bryant comments. “Growing up, my grandparents loved to plant and they had their own personal garden. It took little to nothing for them to build a long-lasting legacy.”

In fact, gardens and green spaces have been shown to greatly improve air quality and reduce pollution in an urban environment according to studies by the UW-Madison Department of Urban and Regional Planning.

For Bryant, it is important to empower children to contribute to their communities. “Children are our biggest investment and if we start educating them from a young age, then those behaviors and those ideas stay with children longer and it impacts generations. We start getting children on board with recycling. They, in turn, will inspire their parents to reduce, reuse, recycle.”

In order to spread this message, Bryant is releasing a new book for children entitled “Daffodils and Daisies”. When two children begin working to beautify an open space in their community, other community members unexpectedly begin contributing to the project.

“I was inspired to show readers the beauty in nature and how they could give back to nature and give back to their communities,” Bryant explains. “My goal is that children will go home and look at a project they can implement in their own community.”

Publisher Lisa M. Umina comments, “This book is a fun way of introducing children to the importance of caring for our environment, by starting with our own neighborhoods. There are steps that can be taken to keep communities beautiful and healthy.”

For more information about Dina Carter Bryant visit http://www.halopublishing.com. “Daffodils and Daisies” is now available at Halo Publishing International, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Goodreads, and Books a Million in Paperback for $11.95, in Hardcover for $19.95, and as an e-Book for $9.95.

