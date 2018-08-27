MCHP Market Regional Analysis, Demand, Share, Growth and Forecasts 2023

MCHP (Micro Combined Heat and Power) Market – Overview

The market for MCHP is supported by the facts such as the strive for cost efficient and competitive energy systems, focus on carbon reduction from power generating systems, and the continuous support from governments through incentives and subsidies. MCHP systems are capable to generate electricity and heat with up to 80% efficiency whereas the coal based power plant has an operational efficiency of maximum 35%. Additionally, since the MCHP systems are installed near to the end use points, the transmission and heat losses are minimal. This drives the demand for MCHP systems over the conventional power generation methods. Besides, MCHP systems are helpful in reduction of carbon footprints, which is a major concern today with increasing climate change.

The global MCHP Market is expected to progress at ~15.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

Micro Combined Heat and Power Segments:-

Global MCHP market has been segmented on the basis of type, technology, application and region. Based on type, the market is further classified as engine based and fuel-cell based. The fuel-cell based segment is expected to dominate the market due to increased focus on fuel cell technology and its benefits over the conventional power generation systems. The engine based MCHP has power generation capacity of 1 kWh, while the fuel-cell based MCHP can generate up to 2kWh of power and has an electrical output of more than 65% efficiency. Segregating the technology segment, the sub-segments are internal combustion engine, PEMFC, Rankine cycle engine, Stirling engine, and SOFC. Amongst these, Stirling engine and SOFC segments are the most successful technology segments due to their capacity of saving more carbon footprint and greater operational efficiency than rest of the sub-segments

Industry Top Key Players:-

Honda Power

Vaillant Group

Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Ceres Power Holdings PLC

Qnergy

Aisin Group

BDR Thermea Group

Centrica plc

Mondragon Corporation

Viessmann Group

Dantherm Power

Global MCHP Market Analysis:-

Global MCHP market is expected to witness massive growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for power and focus on reduction of carbon footprints. The governments are also supporting the installation of MCHP system, which further enhances the growth of market. Europe is the one of the leading regions in the MCHP market with the increasing concern for clean and efficient energy systems. Besides, the weather conditions in Europe are most of the times cold, thus there is a high demand for heating from the residential and commercial buildings. This leads to growth of MCHP systems market from the region. For an instance, the European Union has implemented Energy Efficiency Directive at country level that promotes MCHP market by increasing CHP projects, while promoting demand response and simplifying grid connection procedures for MCHP installations. Moreover, Asia Pacific is likely to be the fastest growing region, owing to increasing demand for power from the developing countries and Japanese companies are increasing their sales of MCHP systems, thus becoming prominent vendors in the market. According to Delta EE organization, in 2015, 14% of the global MCHP sales are in Europe and the rest of the sales are in Japan. This makes Asia Pacific, the largest market share holding region in the global MCHP market.

