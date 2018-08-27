Prebiotic Ingredients Market Research, Size, Share, Growth, Key Players Review and Forecast 2018 to 2023

Market Overview:

Prebiotics are healthy non digestible food ingredients. They are specialized plant fiber that positively nourishes the good bacteria already present in the large bowel or colon of human body. Prebiotic ingredients stimulate the growth and sustain gut microbiota, which is beneficial for human body. These ingredients include oligosaccharides, inulin, polydextrose and others which are commonly sourced through roots, grains, and vegetables. The high nutritional and functional value of prebiotic ingredients have increased its application in various industries such as bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen desserts, dietary supplements, sweet and savory snacks, oil and fats, beverages and others.

The Asia Pacific is expected to have a substantial growth over the forecast period 2017-2023. In the Asia Pacific, the major contributing countries include China, India, Japan and Australia. Increasing obesity among the growing population and growing efforts among the consumers for weight management are driving the growth of prebiotic ingredients market in this region.

Inclination towards healthy diet is further boosting the growth of the prebiotic ingredients market. Increasing application of prebiotic ingredients in various industries is propelling the growth of the prebiotic ingredients market. However, stringent government regulations may hamper the growth of the prebiotic ingredients market. Nevertheless, all these factors are likely to lead the growth of the Asia Pacific market at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

This report includes a study of strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and product launches by the major prebiotic ingredients players. It further includes product portfolios, developments of leading players, which includes

Some of the key players profiled in the global prebiotic ingredients market are Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), DuPont (U.S.), BENEO GmbH (Germany), Friesland Campina (The Netherlands), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), Nexira (France), Samyang Genex (Korea)

Segments:

Prebiotic ingredients market is segmented on the basis of type such as oligosaccharides, inulin, polydextrose and others. Inulin is dominating the market among others and is expected to continue growing over the forecast period. This dominance is observed due to high application of inulin in various food and beverage segment.

On the basis of source, prebiotic ingredients market is segmented into roots, grains, vegetables and others. Among all, roots segment is dominating the market owing to high demand of prebiotics sourced from plant root. However, vegetable segment is witnessed to grow at a moderate rate during the given period.

Based on the function, prebiotic ingredient market is segmented into gut health, bone health, immunity, heart health, and weight management. Functionality of prebiotic ingredient for gut health is dominating among others. However, weight management is a growing concern among the population and the market of prebiotic ingredient is expected to grow substantially in the area of weight management.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen desserts, dietary supplements, sweet and savory snacks, oil and fats, beverages and others. Dietary supplement is dominating the market. However, bakery and confectionery market is projected to grow over the forecast period followed by dairy market and beverage market.

The global prebiotic ingredients is segmented under the following regions

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Australia

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the world