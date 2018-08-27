StayHappi announces Vidya Balan as their 2nd Brand Ambassador

Padma Shri Vidya Balan, an established actress and an eminent part of the Indian film fraternity has been announced as the brand ambassador of StayHappi Pharmacy.

Ms Balan, who is the recipient of several awards, including a National Film Award, six Filmfare Awards, and six Screen Awards, will feature in nationwide marketing campaigns for StayHappi Pharmacy.

On the occasion of her association with StayHappi, Ms Balan shared, “I am honoured to be a part of the StayHappi Pharmacy family. Their initiative to provide high-quality medicines at reasonable prices to make them affordable for everyone is a very noble one. It is good to see and be a part of a team that is dedicated towards providing basic medicare to the thousands of people who lose their lives due to lack of affordability.”

Speaking on the appointment of Vidya Balan as the face of StayHappi Pharmacy, Dr, Sujit Paul, Managing Director, StayHappi, said, “To be associated with someone as accomplished as Ms Balan is a cause of joy for us. Our aim is to provide generic medicine at genuine and affordable prices. We target to cater to the needy population of the nation who is struggling to gain access to essential medicines every day because of their high price. I truly believe that partnering up with Ms Vidya Balan will help us to establish awareness about generic medicines and achieve our goal of making healthcare accessible across the nation. I welcome her to the StayHappi family, and look forward to a long and successful association.”

Expressing her happiness, Arushi Jain, Project Head, StayHappi, said, “We are proud to have Vidya Balan as the face of StayHappi. Ms Balan is a self-made woman whose ethics and acumen are widely appreciated. She holds fast onto her beliefs and has conquered as well as redefined the role of actresses in the industry. She embodies all the qualities with which StayHappi wants to move forward and achieve its goal of reshaping the healthcare industry in India.”

StayHappi has forayed into the Indian Pharmaceutical market. The company has already signed more than 50 stores across all geographies of the country.

Earlier this year, StayHappi aired their first TVC with one of their Brand Ambassador and former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly.