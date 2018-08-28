Global Eye Surgical Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

The Eye Care surgical market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period (2018-2023). As eye health is an important part of overall health, the ophthalmic surgical market has emerged as a crucial part of eye care sector. Eye disorder is increasing due to pollution, consistent use of computers and mobiles, surrounding atmosphere and so on. There are number of surgeries performed to correct vision defects such as cataract surgery, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma surgery, refractive surgery, and others. There are various factors which influence the growth of this market such as technological advancement in the eye care sector. This results in shifting from open surgical procedures to minimally invasive surgeries for the treatment of eye diseases. Introduction of new type of lasers and other devices helps in reduction of human errors and increase the ophthalmologist’s ability. High prevalence of ophthalmic diseases is one of the major factors for the growth of this market.

Growing health infrastructure and innovations will further boost the market growth. However there are some factors acting as barrier for this market which includes high cost of the devices and lack of skilled professionals in the rural areas.

The North America is the leading region in eye care surgical market due to high spending in healthcare sector, growth in technological advancement and awareness among people in this region. Europe covers considerable market share due to cohesive government policies and funds for R&D to explore eye care treatment. Asia pacific region considered as the fastest growing eye surgical market due to rapid developing healthcare technologies and significant pool of eye patients.

The companies contributing in the global market includes Abbott Laboratories Inc, Ellex Medical Lasers, Topcon Corporation, Bausch&Lomb, Glaukos Corporation, Rhein medicals Inc., Carl Zeiss AG and so on. The companies are competing in the market by introducing more innovative and advanced products to provide better eye care services.

