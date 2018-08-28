High Barrier Packaging Films Market Size & Share 2017-2024

Value Market Research offers High Barrier Packaging Films Market research report covers the various critical aspects of the market which directly influence on the growth of the high barrier packaging films market over the forecast period 2018–2024. This report offers evidence-based information on drivers, market challenges and restraints, top market key players and regional as well as country analysis of the market. This report employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market and facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities, market share and trends.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the high barrier packaging films market include Amcor, American Pouch, Bemis, BERNHARDT Packaging and Process, ClearBags, Flair Flexible Packaging, HPM Global, Krehalon, Oliver-Tolas Healthcare Packaging, Prairie State Group, Taghleef Industries Inc., Sealed Air, Shako Flexipack, and Jindal Poly Films. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

Growing preference for dairy products and ready-to-eat packaged meals are projected to be the major market driver for the industry. High barrier film packaging is suitable substitutes for pharmaceutical packaging, to keep pharmaceutical products protected, and helps to extend shelf life. As a result, increased demand from the pharmaceutical sector is further fueling the market growth. Strong economic growth coupled with rising disposable income and changing lifestyle resulted into growing demand for convenience food in China & India. This, in turn, increased the demand for high barrier packaging films in Asia Pacific. However, environmental concerns and susceptible to degradation, difficult to recycle and expensive may hamper the market growth.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of high barrier packaging films.

Market Segmentation

The broad high barrier packaging films market has been sub-grouped into technology, material, product and application. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Technology

Polymer Nanocomposite

Multi-Layer Film

ORMOCERS

Sustainable Barrier Coatings

Melamine-Based Barrier Coatings

Besela Barrier Film

Others

By Material

Linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE)

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP)

Biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET)

Cast Poly Propylene (CPP)

Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyester (PES)

Polyamide (PA)

Poly(Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol) (EVOH)

By Product

Bags And Pouches

Stand-Up Pouches

Tray Lidding Film

Forming Webs

Wrapping Film

Blister Pack Base Webs

By Application

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical & Medical

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Other

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for high barrier packaging films in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

