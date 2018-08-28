Law Offices of Christopher Glenn Beckon in CA is the Best Option for Clients Looking for Legal Assistance in Different Areas!

Legal advice and guidance is also equally important like any other guidance in life, as you never known when you might require genuine legal guidance to handle a situation legally. There are companies that deal in this business but if you are looking for a reliable business law firm in California then your search shall now stop, as Law Offices of Christopher Glenn Beckom is a perfect option that will serve your requirement. The law office is located at 4 major locations in California that include Corona, La Jolla, Irvine and Beverly Hills so that it can serve the requirement of maximum numbers of clients. While being a leading California’s business law firm it provides services across the California while representing clients in Orange County, San Francisco, Island Empire, Los Angeles, San Diego, Fresno, Sacramento and others.To know more about this law firm and the services it offers covering different kind practice areas you can go through the website beckomlaw.com.

The company has a clear vision to build a place where entrepreneurs have cooperation for legal as well as extra-legal frameworks so as to develop the small businesses that are the building blocks of our society. The law firm dedicatedly focuses to the representation of telecommunications companies, entity formation issues, commercial landlords, startups, small business owners, and real estate professionals/transactions. Other than this you can approach the law firm for commercial litigation matters that usually cover insurance defense, disputes, mediation and arbitration issues. Clients are represented across the CA in all state as well as federal courts.

So, putting together the law firm is known for providing services while covering practice areas like commercial real estate transactions, land use, third party/vendor negotiations, real estate foreclosure surplus, telecommunications transactions, commercial litigation, securities regulation, contract negotiations, intellectual property, corporate formation/governance and much more. Among all the services the firm is exclusively known for its comprehensive telecommunications services from wired to wireless.

For any consultation or to get answer to your queries you can approach the law firm via phone call or drop an email, as website shares information for the same as well.

Contact US:-

Address:

495 East Rincon Street,

Suite 209 Corona CA 92879

Phone: 800-581-7030

Fax: 909-697-2251

Email: info@beckomlaw.com