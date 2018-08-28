Web Content Management Software Market 2018 Global Industry Size, Share, Developments Status, Trends and Key Players Analysis by Forecast to 2023

Global Web Content Management Software Market, by Component (Solution, Services), Deployment (Cloud, Premise), by Organization Size (SME’s, Large), by Industry (Food and Beverage, Media & Entertainment, Retail, Education, Healthcare) – Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:

The global web content management software market is valued at nearly USD 4.5 billion and is expected to reach a market size of approximately USD 12 billion by 2023. The major factors that drive the growth of this market include the rising use of web content management solutions in enterprises to manage website content effectively across multiple channels such as web, mobile, social media, online forums and many other. As the advancement in internet technology increases, the number of smartphone, web and social media users surge, further adding to the complexity of web content. However, the web content management offers enterprises with an advantage to write and publish content without any knowledge of the programming or markup languages. Another major factor that drives the market growth is the digital marketing solutions.

Mobile and social content management is the most widely used solution for web content management. The major factor is the rise in smartphone and social media adoption. Major enterprises are bringing their businesses on the mobile phones, allowing the consumer to explore and add content from their mobile applications. However, this addition is enormous and requires a scalable software to manage the data flow and content packages that come and go out of a system, requiring a content management software. Most of the data, which is captured are undesirable, taking up a large portion of storage. This undesirable data needs to be filtered out in order to provide an efficient and optimized content for the consumers on their mobile or web platform.

Major Key Players

The competitive landscape of web content management software is categorized into various key players and other emerging companies ranging from tier one to tier five. Some of the key players, Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Open Text Corporation (Canada), Adobe Systems Inc. (U.S.), International Business Machine Corporation (U.S.), Dell EMC (U.S.), Hewlett Packard, Inc (U.S.) among others, constantly keep innovating and invest in research & development for a cost-effective portfolio.

According to MRFR, The Web Content Management Software Market is expected to reach nearly 12 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The geographical analysis of the Web Content Management Software Market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. The North America dominates this market with the highest market share and is expected to continue this growth during the forecast period. This growth is mainly due to a large focus on research & development and quicker adoption of the newer technology. Countries such as the U.S. and Canada are technologically advanced and hold most of the prominent key players in the web content management market, giving this region an advantage of domestication. However, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific has a huge presence of emerging companies in the field of electronics, software solutions, and software development. These companies drive the need of business efficiency and reduction in operational cost. On the other hand, Europe is one of the matured regions in this market, however, new software upgrades and web technology tend to drive the growth of web content management software in Europe.

Segmentation:

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into solution and services.

The web content management software can be deployed on cloud and premise.

On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises.

The web content management software covers various industrial sectors; food and beverage, media & entertainment, retail, education, healthcare, hospitality, government and many more.

