Bean Flour Market: Recent Industry Trends and Projected Insights,2018 – 2028

Bean flours are produced from pulverized dried or even sometimes ripped beans. White bean is a variety of common bean and is in oval and slightly flattened shape. Black beans are also known as turtle beans mostly popular in Latin America. Black beans are named for their shiny dark black color. Bean flour are the source of oxalate, flavonoids such as delphinidin, petunidin, malvidin, Kaempferol and quercetin, hydroxycinnamic acids including ferulic, sinapic, and chlorogenic acid, triterpenoid phytonutrients and fatty acids.

Bean flour is a good source of molybdenum, folate and dietary fiber coupled with other sources such as copper, manganese, phosphorus, vitamins, proteins, magnesium, etc. Black beans had health benefits and considered as one of the world’s healthiest food. Bean flour have health benefits such as prevention of cardiovascular disease, reducing a risk of certain types of cancer, improves digestive health, regulates body’s blood sugar and others, which makes it a popular legume in health-conscious consumers. Black beans are available throughout the year which in turn helps in continuous availability of bean flour, sufficing the customers demand in global market.

Global Bean flour Market: Drivers and Restraints

The bean flour market is primarily driven by health conscious consumer as bean flour have different health benefits such as prevention of cardiovascular disease, reducing a risk of certain types of cancer, improves digestive health, regulates body’s blood sugar and others. Increasing awareness of healthy diet in consumers. The trend of increasing demand for delicious products for a different occasion is growing which is growing demand for organic bean flour as it is one of the ingredients used in the production of desserts. Increasing consumption of health drinks or protein shakes is trending in youths which is one of the key drivers for increasing bean flour demand.

Global Bean flour Market: Segmentation

The global bean flour market is segmented by product type into:

Black bean flour

White bean flour

The global bean flour market is segmented by nature type into:

Conventional

Organic

Global Bean flour Market: Segmentation Overview

The bean market is segmented by its end-use as an ingredient and packed foods. Bean flour has its application in the food industry as in soups, sauces or marinades, dressings, dips, seasonings, snacks, appetizers, entrees, etc. Industries manufacturing sausages and other condiments use bean flour as one of the ingredients to enhance the taste of the product and make the product healthy for consumers. Use of bean flour in preparing desserts such as brownies and smoothie is increasing. Bean flour is also available in packed products which are distributed through retail chain for household consumption.

The bean flour is segmented by nature as organic and conventional. Use of organic bean flour is increasing as a result of increasing awareness of health benefit of organic products. Global demand for the organic bean flour is growing amongst bodybuilders and gym instructors as it is an excellent source of proteins.

Global Bean flour Market: Regional Outlook

Depending on geographic regions global Bean flour market is segmented into five broad regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and ME. India and Brazil are the largest producers of black beans commercially in a global market, which acquires maximum market of total bean flour market globally. China produces the most significant volume of green, non-dried form of black beans. Central America, Latin America, Mexico, Indonesia, and the U.S. are emerging markets in bean flour production. Black beans consumed on a daily basis in Mexico, Brazil, Cuba, Guatemala and the Dominican Republic in their cuisines.

Global Bean flour Market: Prominent vendors

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global Bean flour market include Nikken Foods, Xi’an Sost Biological Science & Technology Co. Ltd., Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Damin Foodstuff (Zhangzhou) Co. Ltd., GreenMax S&F, Ottogi Co, Ltd., Green Image Organic Sdn. Bhd. are amongst. Few of the strategies adopted by the key players in the market are partnership and collaboration with other operators, expansion into the untapped market, and joint ventures with the organizations in emerging countries to gain the strong foothold in the market. To ensure product differentiation and to acquire a considerable share of the market, major vendors are adopting creative strategies and are constantly developing innovative products.