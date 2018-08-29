Essentials.lk Wins Gold at 2018 BestWeb.lk Award

Essentials.lk, the online beauty store dedicated to offering a personalised online experience with exceptional customer service, has won the 2018 BestWeb.lk Gold Award for the Best e-Commerce and e-Banking category. BestWeb.lk is a web-based competition that highlights local businesses and their achievements.

Since its inception in 2009, BestWeb.lk has judged participants based on creativity and technical achievement. The panel of judges comprises industry experts who possess web expertise and the ability to recognise talent and potential. The winners are selected through a panel and public vote.

The explosion of the internet and social media over the last 5 years, alongside urbanisation and increased disposable income, has generated a growth in the purchase of beauty and personal care products. Having successfully launched and retailed beauty products in the UK as an established brand house, the company branched out to Sri Lanka to supply high quality beauty, sun care and men’s grooming products from the UK and the EU.

Essentials.lk is managed by a dedicated and experienced team, based in the UK and Sri Lanka. The passion to provide Sri Lankans with genuine, high quality products at affordable prices has driven the team to achieve recognition with their loyal customer base and industry partners. Having focused on customer experience and professionalism the site has created a community and set a new standard for an online retailer. With its personal approach, the site not only helps customers with queries but offers free beauty tips and consultation. The site has been branded as a truly refreshing store with easy navigation and delivery and payment options.

“Essentials.lk’s vision has always been to offer the public access to international products at competitive prices while making the experience as individual and convenient as possible,” says Rukshan Warnacula.

Having been recognised for its effectiveness and credibility in the online market, Essentials.lk — the front-runner in shaping Sri Lanka’s growing beauty and cosmetics market — is definitely a site to watch. The strive to be ahead of the curve, and to incorporate the latest features and technologies, will make Essentials.lk a go-to online space for a wide audience seeking a personal, intuitive and up-to-the-minute beauty shopping experience. An exciting journey ahead awaits Essential.lk and its loyal customers.

Press Contact Name: Rukshan Warnacula

Email: essentialslk@outlook.com

Phone: +94773575766