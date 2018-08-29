Incontinence Care Products Industry 2017 Industry Analysis, Top Players, Revenue and Market Share Report

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Incontinence Care Products Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Incontinence Care Products Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Incontinence Care Products.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Incontinence Care Products Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Incontinence Care Products Market are Ontext International N.V., Pro Descart Industria e Comercio Ltda, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget, and Unicharm Corporation. The global incontinence care products market is projected to reach USD X.xx billion by 2023, growing with a CAGR between 4.5% and 5.0% from 2017 to 2023.

Incontinence is a medical condition, where body loses the ability to control the release of wastes such as faeces and urine. According to World Health organization, incontinence is a disease prevalent among around 7% of global population. Bed protection, chair protection, catheters, hygiene products, pads, pants, penile sheaths, hygiene products, skin care, specially adapted clothing, and swimwear are some of the bowel and urinary incontinence care products available. Catheters are tiny hollow tubes, which are inserted into the urinary bladder through urethra for draining away urine. Pads wearable underneath the innerwear for mopping up the urine leakage have greater acceptability among the incontinence care products. Institutional care as well as the home care distribution channels segments dominates the global incontinence care products market with sixty-percentage market share over the retail segment. Around 50% of women suffer from some form of urinary incontinence during their lifetime. In incontinence care products market, disposable incontinence products market segment sized over USD 8 billion during 2015.

Aging population, increasing acceptance for incontinence products, and increasing awareness about the products are the major factors that drive the growth of global incontinence care products market. The increasing number of patients with medical conditions related to incontinence is anticipated to boost the growth of the global incontinence care products market. The innovations in the customization of incontinence products are expected to generate demand from patients with specific incontinence conditions. The pharmaceutical drugs such as anticholinergic agents ,which could counter the overactive bladder incontinence condition, by blocking the afferent nerves is expected to provide a major challenge to the major players in the global incontinence care products market during the forecast period. Moreover, the availability of internal alternatives such as adult diapers, artificial sphincters, bulking injections, meshes, and slings are expected to pose threat to the growth of the global incontinence care products during the forecast period.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global incontinence care products market by application, distribution channels and region. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as absorbent products, bed and chair protection, catheters, incontinence clamps, incontinence cleaners, penile sheaths, skin care, odor control, urine bags and some others. On the basis of distribution channels, the market is segmented as homecare, institutional care, retail and others.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America was the leading market for incontinence care products with a global share of over 30% in 2015. There are various funding programmers to promote the use of incontinence care products in the U.S. and Canada and it is expected to help the growth of the market, as the number of people with incontinence reached around 30 million. In Europe, UK drives the incontinence care products market due to the presence of over 8 million people with some sort of incontinence condition. Moreover, the growing aging population in the region is expected to generate demand for incontinence care products over the forecast period of 2017 to 2023. However, the Eastern Europe is expected to grow slightly slower compared to the Western Europe, due to lesser geriatric population in comparison with Western Europe. Asia-Pacific incontinence care products market is driven by the presence of large number of obese and diabetic patients. Huge population in China, India and other developing nations in the Asia-Pacific region provide significant opportunity for the market players. Brazil and Argentina are expected to drive the Latin American incontinence care products market. There are greater potential for investments in the African region to expand the base of major players in the global incontinence care products during the forecast period.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies covered in the report include B.Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast Corporation, ConvaTec, Covidien Plc, Hollister Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Ontext International N.V., Pro Descart Industria e Comercio Ltda, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget, and Unicharm Corporation.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of incontinence care products globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of incontinence care products. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the incontinence care products market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the incontinence care products market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

