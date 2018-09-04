Computer Assisted Coding Market- Trends, Price, Share and Growth Rate from 2017 to 2023

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Computer Assisted Coding Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Computer Assisted Coding Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Computer Assisted Coding.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Computer Assisted Coding Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Computer Assisted Coding Market are EPIC Systems Corporation, Optum, Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Nuance Communications, Inc., M*Modal IP LLC, Cerner Corporation, Trucode, Mckesson Corporation, Streamline Health Solutions Inc., Dolbey Systems Inc., Athenahealth Inc. and Artificial Medical Intelligence, Inc. According to report the global computer assisted coding market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

The report identified that global computer assisted coding market is driven by factors such as implementation of CAC solutions is increased in North America due to 10th revision of the international classification of diseases, increase in adoption of electronic health record system, increasing use of CAC solutions to restrict the rising healthcare costs, provides accurate coding and increasing need for patient data management. While the restraining factors include the implementation cost of computer assisted coding market system is very high and absence of on-site CAC support and in-house CAC domain information. Further, the report identifies the opportunities in the world market as increasing adoption of cloud-based systems and developing markets.

Segments Covered

The report on global computer assisted coding market covers the segments based product and services, mode of delivery, applications and end user. The product and services of computer assisted coding market include services, and software. The mode of delivery of computer assisted coding market includes cloud-based solutions, web-based solutions and on-premise solutions. The application segment includes clinical coding auditing, automated computer-assisted encoding and management reporting and analytics. On the basis of end user the global computer assisted coding market is segmented as hospitals and, academic & research laboratories, physician practices, academic medical centers, other healthcare providers and healthcare payers.

Geographies covered

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography are provided over the period of 2017 – 2023. Globally, North America market dominated the world computer assisted coding market due to increasing need to minimizing operational errors, thus reducing healthcare costs and flexible government policies, followed by Europe. Europe and Asia Pacific are also among the leading contributors of revenue to the global. Furthermore, Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2017-2023. Due to reduce healthcare delivery costs, and increasing implementation of healthcare IT solutions, in region such as India and China.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global computer assisted coding market such as, Craneware PLC. , Precyse Solutions, LLC (Nthrive, Inc.), 3M Company, EPIC Systems Corporation, Optum, Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Nuance Communications, Inc., M*Modal IP LLC, Cerner Corporation, Trucode, Mckesson Corporation, Streamline Health Solutions Inc., Dolbey Systems Inc., Athenahealth Inc. and Artificial Medical Intelligence, Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global computer assisted coding market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of computer assisted coding market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the computer assisted coding market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the computer assisted coding market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

