Global Biomedical Textiles Market 2018-2024

Description: Biomedical textiles are fibrous structures designed for use in specific biological environments, where their performance depends on biocompatibility with cells and biological tissue or fluids. They are also branch of technical textile. Biomedical textiles are textile products and constructions, for medical and biological applications. It is related to medical textile. They can be defined as materials comprising of fibres that are specially designed for use in specific biological conditions, wherein biocompatibility and bio-stability with cells and biological environment are the factors determining the performance of biomedical textiles.

This market is expected to grow at a CAGR 5.5% to 6.5% from 2019 to 2024 which can be attributed to the increasing use of biomedical textiles in non-implantable, implants, extracorporeal and surgical suture applications. Also, increasing demand for non-woven fabrics from non-implantable applications, such as gauze, cohesive, adhesive, tubular, and triangular bandages is expected to grow further. Increasing expenditure on healthcare facilities and rising income are also propelling the growth of the biomedical textiles market. The controllable degradability, biocompatibility, ease of processing, and significant mechanical strength are the factors considered for any biomaterial to be used for soft tissue repair, extracorporeal implants, health care and hygiene products, and other related purposes. High R&D investments and capital requirement for making biomedical textiles can stand as barrier to the growth of the biomedical textiles market.

Download a FREE Sample Report Click Here @ https://axiommrc.com/request-for-sample/?report=1665

The biomedical textiles market can be segmented based on textile type, material, applications and region.

By Textile Type, the market is segmented into woven textiles, non-woven textiles, braided textiles and knitted textiles.

By Material, this market is further divided into degradable and non-degradable. Also, based on applications, the global biomedical market is divided into cardiovascular, orthopaedic, gynaecology & urology and general surgery. Cardiovascular includes stents, heart valve and others while orthopaedic consists of artificial ligaments, sutures & suture anchors and others.

Get More Details about this Report @ Click here

Based on region, the global biomedical textiles market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East & Africa. North America is estimated to be the largest market for biomedical textiles in 2019. The growth of the biomedical textiles market in North America can be attributed to the large spending on healthcare and technological innovation in healthcare products. However, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024 owing to the large aging population and rise in the number of surgeries. Increasing expenditure on healthcare facilities and rising income are also propelling the growth of the biomedical textiles market in APAC.

The key players of this market:

Royal DSM N.V., Medtronic PLC, Integra Life sciences Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew PLC, Medline Industries, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, Inc., Paul Hartman AG, BSN Medical, Atex Technologies, Elkem Silicones, Bally Ribbon Mills, US Biodesign, Nitto Denko Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Molnlycke Health Care, 3M Company, Ahlstrom – Munksjo, Freudenberg & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft, Secant Group, LLC, Meister & Cie AG etc.

About Us:

Axiom Market Research & Consulting, a global market research firm driven with a simple aim of providing key actionable data to companies for taking informed business decisions pertaining to their marketing strategy, investments, new product launch, market competition etc.

Our creative research approaches help us to extract, analyze and compare markets along with peer markets, main or parent market, application and end user industries, competitive landscape and qualitative figures to arrive at market numbers. Backed by a team of experienced analyst, who have worked with leading research firms and delivered number of market research projects globally, Axiom Market Research & Consulting is able to cater to all market research and business consulting requirements.

With a worldwide client base, Axiom Market Research & Consulting aims to be a global leader and defacto partner in your company’s growth.

Contact Details:

Manish Shelar

Telephone: +1 (845) 875-9786

Fax number: +1 (845) 503-2379

Email: sales@axiommrc.com

Copyright © 2018 Axiom MRC