NSAV Announces Agreement To Acquire Major Stake In Leading Liver Purifier Manufacturer

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC: NSAV), a medical technology and software company, announced today that the Company has acquired a 25% stake in New Jersey based, T.C. High Tech Herb, Inc., which manufactures one of the nation’s leading liver purifier supplements. The product, known commercially as LIVER PURIFIER. To date, over US$ 5 million of LIVER PURIFIER products have been sold. LIVER PURIFIER is trademarked in the U.S. and NSAV is currently in the process of registering additional U.S. and worldwide trademarks. In addition, the Company has recently begun the process of obtaining U.S. Patent protection and FDA registration for LIVER PURIFIER.

LIVER PURIFIER was formulated by well-known U.S. hepatologists, biologists and botanists, who have spent over six years on research and experiments. Studies conducted by world renowned University Medical Center in Washington D.C. have proven LIVER PURIFIER’S effectiveness and no adverse side effects were seen in the study.

NSAV also announced today its plans to acquire an additional 25% stake in T.C. High Tech Herb, Inc. from unassociated shareholders. Negotiations are scheduled to begin in the coming weeks.

The Company previously announced that it plans to collaborate with T.C. High Tech Herb, Inc. in the development of CBD OIL medications and supplements.

In related news, NSAV has engaged the prestigious London auditor and accounting firm, Wilton Group ( https://www.wiltongroup.com/valuations ) to provide a commercial valuation of LIVER PURIFIER. The Wilton Group’s valuation will be the basis for determining the purchase price of NSAV’s newly acquired 25% stake. The Company also will obtain an independent fairness opinion for the transaction, as the seller of the 25% stake in T.C. High Tech Herb, Inc. is Jane Zheng. Ms. Zheng is an officer, though not a director of NSAV.

The LIVER PURIFIER acquisition is the third major medical deal that NSAV has completed in the past eight months. In December, the Company’s subsidiary, Shanghai based Vital Strategic Research Institute (VSRI), signed an agreement with Eli Lilly and Company ( www.lilly.com ) Under the terms of the agreement, VSRI will provide Eli Lilly with an assessment of Cardio Vascular Disease (CVD) among newly diagnosed diabetes patients at increased risk of CVD in China. China is facing the largest diabetes epidemic in the world with around 11 percent of its population suffering from the metabolic illness, while nearly 36 percent are pre-diabetic. CVD in China has also reached epidemic proportions, with over 200 million Chinese suffering from the world’s leading cause of death. More details on the Eli Lilly transaction, as well as the signed agreement with Eli Lilly, can be found in the Company’s SEC 8-K filing, which can be located at the link below.

NSAV subsidiary, VSRI is a medical research firm with a long history of expertise in design, clinical trials and global research. VSRI has collaborated with pharmaceutical giants such as Pfizer and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

James Tilton, president of NSAV stated, “As I stated after the breakthrough Eli Lilly agreement, myself and the entire team are committed to completing major deals and solid acquisitions, in order to build a great company and enhance shareholder value. LIVER PURIFIER is further proof of that.”

NSAV’s vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology and software company that provides turnkey technological and software solutions to the medical industry. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services, patents and trademarks and information technology.

