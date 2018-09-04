Organic Farming Market Forecast IndustryARC Till 2023

The Americas will dominate the Organic Farming Market in the coming years followed by Europe. The growing awareness about organic food products and the ability of organic farming methods to protect land and water resources will enhance the growth of the market in the Americas. Moreover, the increasing concerns for personal health and environment also contribute to the growth of the market in the region. In Europe, Germany is the largest region in organic farming followed by France, UK, Italy, and Sweden.

Organic coffee and tea segment is the fastest growing segment followed by organic meat, fish, and poultry products that show a similar growth. The largest category of the organic farming is organic produce which accounts for 30% of all the organic food sales. 13% of fruits and vegetables which are sold in the US are organic. The second largest organic category is the dairy. These factors will eventually elevate the growth of the organic farming in the future.

Growing concerns about the environment will boost the growth of organic cultivation in the forecast period.

Increasing shelf space for organic food products drives the demand for the organic farming market.

Increase in production facilities propels the growth of organic farming.

Growing awareness about organic production methods and rising disposable income will fuel the demand for the organic farming market.

Government initiatives to promote organic product consumption through subsidies to farmers drive the demand for organic plantation.

The top companies of the Organic Farming Market include Bayer Cropscience AG, BASF SE, Koppert Biological Systems, Monsanto Company and Camson Bio Technologies Limited. Bayer Crop Science is a crop science company specialized in crop protection, non-agricultural pest control, seeds, and plant Biotechnology. BASF SE provides solutions for the pharmaceutical industry. Koppert Biological Systems provides pollination and IPM systems in agriculture. Monsanto Company provides agricultural products for farmers globally. Camson Bio Technologies Limited is an agriculture Biotechnology company situated in India. It provides biocides, bio fertilizers and hybrid seeds.

The increasing demand for food safety and sustainable production enhance the growth of the organic farming practices.

