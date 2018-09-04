The Healthcare Used RTLS Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% till 2022

Healthcare Used RTLS Market Overview:

The global healthcare used RTLS market is expected to increase significantly in the further period due to increase in demand for real-time location system (RTLS) particularly from hospitals. Hospital RTLS is designed in a way that it helps to locate and determine labelled equipment, patients or personnel as they move within hospital premises or facilities. Tracking equipment enables the hospitals to cope up with inventory challenges or other staff who tend to remain non-performers during the evaluation year. One of the important benefits offered by used of RTLS include patient tracking in the cases of missing. Other benefits include quicker medical procedures, enhanced discharge processes to provide quicker turnover of beds, increasing efficiency, safety and minimized operational costs. At present, RTLS is offering several choices for hospitals that implement RTLS as a system by having minimal information pertaining to best technologies or the best use of RTLS that helps in justifying hospital’s outlays. Commercially, hospital real time locations are known as indoor positioning systems that help in providing real time awareness solutions irrespective of vendor deployment with several types of software interface with a hardware tag. Healthcare used RTLS market is differentiated based on product, application and geography. Different applicational areas of RTLS market are asset tracking and management, environmental surveillance, cynical operations & workflow personal and staff tracking and patient tracking.

The Healthcare Used RTLS Market was valued at USD xx million in 2018. With a CAGR of xx%, the market size is expected to grow rapidly to cross USD xx million by 2023.

Drivers and Restraints:

The rise in the number of hospital in-patients has made it quite cumbersome for the hospitals to cope up with it. Hence, the requirement of RTLS has been quite evident which acts as a main driver for the use of RTLS in the healthcare sector. It being quite costly may act as a restraint for the healthcare used RTLS market. The other important drivers for RTLS in the healthcare include growing concern for patient safety boosting, standardization of RTLS technologies, optimum resource utilization by efficient asset tracking and management, falling cost of RTLS hardware and software, technological advancements, increasing applications of RTLS in the healthcare and rising government support for the usage of RTLS in the healthcare sector.

Geographic Segmentation:

Geographically, North America is the largest market for Healthcare Used RTLS Market followed by Europe, and the Asia-Pacific has been termed as an emerging market with utmost significance to growing economies in India and China.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the market for the Healthcare Used RTLS Market are HP, STANLEY Healthcare, Zebra, BeSpoon, Awarepoint, Borda Technology, DecaWave, and CenTrak.

Scope of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategical activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

What else? Apart from the syndicated report, our in-house team has an expertise and experience in designing custom reports to meet your specific research needs and assist you in making well-informed decisions.

