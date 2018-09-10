ALLEGIANT AIR PARTNERS WITH RATEGAIN FOR ITS ADVANCED AIRLINE RATE INTELLIGENCE SOLUTION

New Delhi, Sept. 6, 2018: RateGain Technologies, the market leader in data and intelligence solutions for travel and hospitality industries, today announced that it has been chosen by Allegiant Air, the Las Vegas-based low-cost carrier, for its real-time rate intelligence solution, AirGain, that leverages the power and potential of Big Data to offer crucial pricing insights and business (competitive) intelligence required to drive real time pricing and revenue decisions. The collaboration would allow the airline to gain access to the most crucial and comprehensive data like competitor pricing, rate parity, segmented pricing etc, which would further help them develop an understanding of the real-time pricing patterns and trends existing in the industry at any given point of time.

Speaking on the occasion, Apurva Chamaria, Chief Revenue Officer, RateGain, said, “ Allegiant Air is a leading American airline, and we are delighted to be their price intelligence partner. They have been one of the most, forward looking airlines in terms of digitalizing its operations and revenue functions. Our next-gen airline pricing tool, AirGain, would support the airline’s dynamic and price forecasting ability and efficiency required to achieve their revenue goals more effectively. We appreciate the confidence and trust that the airline has placed in our company and solutions, and it is truly an honor to extend our superior price intelligence technology to them.”

The integration with AirGain would also allow the airline to identify bigger data set business opportunities and also help them strengthen their existing analytical capabilities that are necessary for taking the core pricing decisions.

“We have been continuing to expand and grow our data intelligence capabilities in order to drive our revenue strategy with ever-higher accuracy levels,” said Scott Sheldon, Allegiant’s executive vice president, chief operating officer and chief financial officer. “We want to lead the industry, with a pricing strategy consistently offering the most competitive airfare to our customers. This is why we’ve partnered with RateGain – for the holistic market intelligence and new-age, technology-driven solutions for our industry. We look forward to their contributions.”

AirGain is a SaaS-based, real-time pricing intelligence solution designed especially for the airline industry. Driven by Big Data, the tool offers broader comp-set insights to the airlines, which helps them lead the market with effective price positioning. The partnership is an example of AirGain’s success through providing new-age technology solution for the industry.

About Allegiant:

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air (NASDAQ: ALGT) is focused on linking travelers in small and mid-sized cities to world-class leisure destinations. The airline offers industry-low fares on an all-jet fleet while also offering other travel-related products such as hotel rooms and rental cars. All can be purchased only through the company website, Allegiant.com. Beginning with one aircraft and one route in 1999, the company has grown to more than 80 aircraft and 350 routes across the country with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For downloadable press kit, including photos, visit: http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF.

About RateGain:

RateGain is a leading provider of cloud-based innovative solutions for the Travel and Hospitality Industry. RateGain provides the latest technology in rate intelligence, price optimization, seamless electronic distribution and brand engagement. Founded in 2004, RateGain has 12,000 clients around the globe including hotels, online travel agents, airlines, car rental companies, cruise liners as well as tour operators and wholesalers like IHG, Melia Hotels International, Lufthansa, Expedia, Hertz Corporation, Priceline.com, Carnival Cruise, etc. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we help hospitality and travel companies make more revenue every day.

www.rategain.com

