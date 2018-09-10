Chairtech/Tooltech: Office and Home Furniture Equipment

With experience of over 30 years in the manufacturing of steel, foam and plastic products, Chairtech/Tooltech is based in the Western Cape region. The company boasts of having a separate tool room and steel division that consists of modern advanced equipment for manufacturing chairs, bar-stools, stacking chairs and benches used in homes and offices.

Areas of Expertise of Chairtech/Tooltech:

Toolmaking and Engineering: Chairtech/Tooltech is experienced in providing various tool-making and engineering services in South Africa. The company occupies a CNC Toolroom that can perform PU foam moulds, plastic-injection moulds and press-tooling. Chairtech/Tooltech employs specialists who supervise all manufacturing processes.

Plastic Injection Moulding: The injection moulding plant of Chairtech/Tooltech is BEE certified and its license number is ISO9001-2000. The company houses a wide-variety of high-quality injection moulding machines that range from 35T to 1000T.

P.U. Moulded Foam: The polyurethane moulding plant of Chairtech/Tooltech offers a large variety of furniture equipment that can be used in the office, home and the hospitality industry. Baby products are also manufactured by Chairtech/Tooltech. The company staff is skilled to perform highly specialised integral skin moulding. Chairtech/Tooltech has grown to be a big name in the P.U. moulding industry in South Africa and offers their customers the option to customise any product.

Products Manufactured by Chairtech/Tooltech:

All Chair Components: Under this section, Chairtech/Tooltech offers an extensive range of chair components, bases, castors, gas-lifts, armrests, mechanisms and hardware for commercial and residential purposes. The company also offers armchairs, hospitality frames, side chair frames, tub chairs and frames, backrests, brackets and seat kits. These products are available in foam as well as netting. The customers can also go for customisation options if they have a specific design in mind. The in-house professionals at Chairtech/Tooltech also help in the designing process.

All Chair Kits: Chairtech/Tooltech manufactures and supplies all chair kits like steel frames, moulded foam products as well as plastic chair kits. The customers simply can choose from their extensive catalogue of designs and sizes. All the products are manufactured by complying with international standards.

Skin Foam Products: Chairtech/Tooltech uses the Integral Skin Polyurethane Moulded Foam process to manufacture the seats that will make the consumers sit comfortably for hours. The company is specialised in replacing the hard-wearing skin of the seats with comfortable ones that are tailored to suit the taste and aesthetic requirements of the customers.

For more information about the services and products offered by Chairtech/Tooltech, please visit the website http://tooltech.capetown/.

About the Company:

Chairtech/Tooltech is based in South Africa and specialises in manufacturing different types of steel, foam and plastic furniture equipment. The company houses experienced professional teams that work in the toolmaking and engineering plants.

