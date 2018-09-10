Ensure Better Car Performance with Pinecrest Shell’s Vehicle Inspections

Guarantee car safety by conforming to the government’s standards on safety and emissions. As a certified provider of vehicle state inspections, Pinecrest Shell has everything ready for an annual care safety inspection.

[Alexandria, 09/10/2018] – According to the Environmental Protection Agency, 27 percent of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States come from transportation. Motor vehicles cause 75 percent of carbon monoxide pollution and one-third of the air pollution that creates smog. Accounting for 30 percent of the world’s motor vehicles, the U.S. contributes one-third of the world’s emissions from cars, too. In such cases Pinecrest Shell can help in ensuring safety with its annual care safety inspection assistance.

This is the reason that, in 1977, Congress amended the Federal Clean Air Act to require states to implement vehicle emission inspection programs. All metropolitan areas that failed air quality standards implemented inspections that would check if vehicles comply with the government’s emission and safety regulations. Today, 15 states require periodic safety inspections while 32 require periodic emission inspections.

In the state of Virginia, vehicles undergo an annual safety inspection and biennial emission inspection. Pinecrest Shell, a certified provider of vehicle inspections in Alexandria, helps drivers stay safe by complying with the government’s vehicle safety and emission standards.

Ensuring Better Car Performance

Apart from regulating car emissions, vehicle inspections keep the drivers, passengers, and roads safe. Pinecrest Shell’s vehicle inspections reveal other issues cars may have. The company checks a car’s seatbelts, doors, hood, floor plan, driver’s seat, brakes, and lights. It also looks at the suspension and steering systems, signal devices, and air pollution control system.

This kind of thorough inspection immediately identifies the current and possible future malfunctions of a car. This way, car owners can have their vehicles repaired to prevent a breakdown.

With Pinecrest Shell's vehicle inspection services, residents of Alexandria, Virginia can rest easy with the knowledge that they are driving safe and well-maintained vehicles.

