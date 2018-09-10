Lysine Market Display Significant Growth by 2018 to 2028

Lysine Market Introduction:

Lysine is one of the nine essential amino acid, an essential amino acid implies that it is not made by the human body or is made in a significantly low quantity. Lysine is often used to fortify food and in cases of high corn or other Lysine deficient diets Lysine is often recommended. Corn based breakfast cereals are often fortified with this amino acid. It is important for growth and tissue repair. It is a precursor of serotonin and is often used as an antidepressant and helps aiding sleep. Some of the sources of Lysine are dairy products, eggs, red meat and fish. Lysine is used against herpes simplex viruses and is used in many forms of diet supplements. Apart from use in therapeutic cases,

Lysine is also used in cosmetics due to its properties as moisturizing and conditioning agents, it is often marketed as stress reliving due to its serotonin precursors. These properties are viewed by consumers as import while making a purchase decision. The recent growth in demand for premium cosmetics have further boosted the use of raw ingredients such as niacin, Lysine and isoleucine in beauty products.

Lysine Market Segmentation:

Lysine is available in prepared by synthetic process as well as natural and is thus segmented on the basis of type as natural and synthetic.

Lysine is widely used in the supplement industry and manufacturers are launching products with Lysine as an active ingredient. Apart from its application as an ingredient in gym supplements, it is now being added to function food and beverages.

Based on its application, Lysine market is segmented as, Food and Beverage Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Cosmetic Industry, Animal Feed and others. The food and beverages is further sub segmented as Bakery Products; Dairy Industry, Breakfast Cereals, Breads, Fried Foods, Beverages, Others.

Lysine Market Regional Outlook:

Based on the region, the global Lysine market is segmented into seven regions globally such as Europe, Latin America, CIS & Russia, North America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Lysine is used globally as an active ingredient in supplements, these supplements are highly consumed in regions of North America, and Asia Pacific.

Lysine Market Drivers and Trends:

A health conscious trend is flourishing in the developed countries. Consumer sentiments regarding the health benefits of various ingredients added to the food products including Lysine and an overall increase in number of health conscious consumers is expected to drive the Lysine market during the forecast period. Consumers are now more focused on their health and this has given rise to a healthy eating trend in the U.S. Catering to these demand, manufacturers of functional food have also incorporated use of tryptophan. The trends for nutrient rich food has grown in the recent past and food products such as cereals have been fortified with the same. These nutrient rich food products have generated high demand from consumers.

Increasing agricultural productivity has been a goal of governments to reduce hunger and malnutrition over the years. In more recent years, China and India doubled agricultural production by the incorporation of biotechnology and these trends are being slowly being incorporated in the regions of Africa and Middle East. A wide use of all macro and micro nutrients to yield better crop have shown effective results and are now in high demand. Bio fortification as a goal to improve human health in countries with need of nutrients has been the focus of the World Health Organization. With this focus bio fortification of crops with amino acids in region where the sources of these nutrients are low. Most of the countries in the region of Africa import major food crops which are fortified with these amino acids particularly corn crop. These amino acids as an important value addition to the high demanding consumers also.

Lysine Market Key Players:

Some of the global market players participating in Lysine market include; Evonik Industries, Amino GmbH, Avantor Performance Materials, LLC, Yamei, Aspartame, CJ CheilJedang Corp, AJINOMOTO Co., Inc., Meihua Group, Parchem fine & specialty chemicals, Elixir Group, Swanson Health Products

