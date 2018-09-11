Connolly Suthers Provides Legal Assistance for Traffic Accident Compensation Claims

Connolly Suthers’ personal injury lawyers represent clients pursuing traffic accident compensation claims. Their assistance covers the provision of legal advice, full representation and a ‘No Win No Fee’ service agreement.

Pursuing Personal Injury Claims in Queensland

It is a requirement in Queensland that all vehicles registered in the region are covered by a CTP insurer.

Most traffic accident claims proceed to the CTP insurer of the vehicle at fault. In cases where the vehicle at fault is unidentified or unregistered, a claim can be made under the Nominal Defendant scheme.

At Connolly Suthers, clients are provided with legal advice to fully inform them of the technicalities of their case. The practice’s personal injury lawyers ensure that clients understand the time limits that apply to their case and the extent of their entitlements.

Connolly Suthers’ lawyers are experienced in a wide range of motor vehicle accident claims. Their lawyers have helped clients claim:

• Loss of earnings

• Medical, rehabilitation and other expenses

• Pain and suffering

• Home help in some circumstances

Connolly Suthers’ Commitment to Clients

Connolly Suthers is considered to be one of the most trusted law firms in North Queensland. The firm selectively hires lawyers who are not only professional but also passionate about helping the community.

The company believes that nobody should be denied justice because of their financial situation. For that reason, Connolly Suthers has a ‘No Win No Fee’ service agreement in which the clients are only charged the legal fee if their case is won.

About Connolly Suthers

Connolly Suthers has been providing high-quality legal services for over 120 years. The company’s Property Law, Succession Law and Personal litigation specialists are accredited by the Queensland Law Society. Many Connolly Suthers associates are alumni of the James Cook University Law School who are committed to giving back to the Queensland community.

For more information about Connolly Suthers, visit https://www.connollysuthers.com.au/.