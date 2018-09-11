One Stop Solution for Innovative, Cost Effective and Secure Payment

This press release is beneficial for those who want to know the significance of Payment Solution. This will help you out to find the best and reliable Payment Solution Service provider at smartpayni.co.uk.

An online payment solution is a credit card workstation on your website. It’s a virtual credit card terminal that lets your clients to pay for their goods online. This solution allows individuals, businesses, governments and nonprofits organizations to make cashless payments for goods and services through cards, mobile phones or the Internet. It presents several benefits, including cost and time savings, increased sales and reduced transaction costs.

SmartPayNI is an internationally renowned payment processing platform that is one of the top five global payment providers in the whole world. The company has won the European Leadership award in 2016 and the Card and Payment awards in 2012. SmartPayNI’s acquiring bank process 3 billion transactions of over 1 million businesses. The company is a leader in payment processing that offer outstanding technology, dominant payment solutions with the lowest cost. For more than the last 20 years, exceeding £176 billion are processed using SmartPayNI’s acquiring partners trusted in 29 countries. At smartpayni.co.uk we can easily incorporate with your current payment page or setup a hassle free integration for a new order, all you have to do is simply add the button and link it to your payment page. You can accept all major card types including PayPal and apple pay. Our portal is SSL certified and PCI DSS compliant. If you are searching for Payment Solution Northern Ireland, your search may be complete as we ensure the maximum levels of security using the most up-to-date scam improvement tools, superior validation using 3D secure to let your client to make lawful all payments at smartpayni.co.uk.

Online payment scam is fast increasing day by day, so whenever you are making payment online remember these tips, utilize your charge card just when you’re sure that it’s sheltered to do as such and when you need the most grounded purchaser insurance accessible. Not use debit cards for online payment if possible, use the mobile wallet or other methods instead of debit card. At smartpayni.co.uk our smart, flexible and within your means ecommerce solution will facilitate you take online payments in no time. Besides, clients nowadays regularly believe merchants more trustworthy that accept payment online through their site. It supports them to do business with the vendor. All at once, online invoice payment presents customer with the fraud safety that protects their cash if they don’t receive the product get online through a website.

Our Payment Processing Northern Ireland can save your time and money.