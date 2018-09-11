TPCAST Demonstrates the First Multi-user Wireless VR Solution at DIGILITY in Cologne from September 26th-27th

Amsterdam, Netherlands – September 11th, 2018 – TPCAST, the leader in wireless Virtual Reality (VR) and the first-to-market with a wireless VR solution for Head-Mounted Displays (HMD), will demonstrate its Business Edition (BE) Wireless VR Adapter at Digility in Cologne – Hall 5.1 Stand A4. Digility will take place on September 26th and 27th in Cologne, Germany. The Digility expo is a platform for the latest developments in virtual, augmented and mixed reality. TPCAST will show its multi-user wireless VR solution that allows a simultaneous user experience of up to 16 people, while preserving the HTC Vive’s 2K high video quality and maintaining the latency under 2 milliseconds. The BE adapter is targeted to support multi-user VR activities across a variety of verticals including medical, automotive, real estate, training and other multi-user VR applications.

The TPCAST adapter attaches to the top of the headset and offers 360 degrees freedom of movement. Users will experience an untethered and even more immersive multi-user VR application at Digility in Cologne. The TPCAST adapter enhances the VR user experience and Digility expo visitors will enjoy the freedom to walk, jump and spin as they experience multi-user Wireless VR.

“Our multi-user wireless solution offers VR fun for a group of people up to 16. Not only arcades will benefit as wireless multiplayer games give players a true immersive VR experience, but also enterprises can get rid of the cable or backpack laptop introducing VR-based team collaboration” comments Reiner Pes, General Manager TPCAST EMEA.

Untethered VR solutions can be used in different cases, for example deploying a safe training environment without cables. Virtual Reality training environments provide a realistic scenario and teams can collaborate and learn about how to use the equipment or material in the real world. These scenarios can be used to build skills in a cost-effective way. Without being tehtered to a PC by a cable, users can walk around freely in the real world while exploring the virtual world without boundaries.

The adapter kit consists of four parts: The PC transmitter modules (TX), the helmet receiver modules (RX), battery power box and a business class router. For more information please visit our website. https://www.tpcastvr.com/europe-spotlight-business-edition