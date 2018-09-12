Active Mobility Systems Specialises in Heavy-Duty Equipment for Bariatric Patients

Active Mobility Systems offers a range of high-quality mobility products and equipment for bariatric patients. The company is a registered partner of NDIS providing essential support to disabled members of the community.

[SILVERWATER, 12/09/2018] Active Mobility Systems, a company specialising in equipment designed for elderly care and mobility, offers a range of products suitable for bariatric patients. The company sources all products from trusted manufacturers and industry-leading brands.

Comprehensive Range of Bariatric Aids

Active Mobility offers a comprehensive range of equipment and solutions for bariatric patients, all available in their online store. Their catalogue includes equipment and products for mobility, patient lifting and patient care, each product carrying features suitable for bariatric care.

Active Mobility’s range of mobility bariatric equipment is a wide selection of heavy-duty mobility scooters, manual wheelchairs and electric wheelchairs from trusted brands like Shoprider, Care Quip and Glide. Designed with strengthened frames, arm and leg rests and high-quality upholstery, these products are superior and durable mobility solutions.

With quality components and ample weight capacities, the company’s bariatric patient lifts offer great stability and ensure easy manoeuvrability. Products come with essential features that provide maximum support and comfort for patients.

To prevent injuries caused by fall accidents, shower chairs, non-slip mats and commode are available for bariatric patient care and support.

A Registered NDIS Provider

Active Mobility is a registered partner of the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS). The NDIS helps around 460,000 Australians under the age of 65 with permanent and significant disabilities by providing valuable equipment and support. As a registered NDIS provider, Active Mobility offers regular annual and bi-annual service and maintenance to all clients.

About Active Mobility

Active Mobility is a family-owned company in Australia committed to empowering the elderly and persons with disabilities. Since 1995, the company has provided comprehensive services ranging from initial product consultation to aftersales assistance. Today, Active Mobility operates as one of the most trusted mobility companies in the country.

Visit https://www.activemobility.com.au/ for more information.