Australia with 89.2% of urbanized population, exhibits a huge growth for the demand and willingness to spend on professional hair care products

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Australia Professional Haircare Market By Categories (Coloring, Perming & Straightening, Shampoo & Conditioning and Styling); Sales Channel (Back Bar and Take Home) & By Company 2018-2023”, the market is driven by the growing demand for hair coloring products to cover grey hair. Growing urbanization and the willingness to spend on professional hair care products are the other factors that enhance the growth of the market.

Hair Coloring products in the Australia Professional Haircare Market

Highlighting of hair is a major style trend followed by many people, especially younger people in salons. Australians are becoming more beauty and personality conscious, leading to a trend where people visit salons for services such as hair coloring. Consumers are preferring natural and Ammonia free coloring products such as Aveda and Kevin Murphy which are gaining popularity as they do not damage the hair. L’Oreal, Wella, Goldwell & Schwarzkopf Professional are the international brands in the Australian Professional Haircare Market.

Selected Analysis done in the full Report:

The cosmetic industry growth is enhanced by household consumption expenditure on cosmetics, perfumes, soap products and other toiletries. The industry is quite competitive and consumers are on the lookout for multiple functionalities in cosmetic products. Australians are now choosing high quality premium mass consumer products as a replacement for professional cosmetic products. Recently, there has been a growing demand for organic products in the Australian beauty industry.

Anti-ageing cosmetics are creating a niche segment in the ageing section of Australia. Health and beauty products are now being sold online.

To access / purchase the full report browse the link below:

https://industryarc.com/Report/7391/australia-professional-hair-care-market-report.html

Excerpts on Market Growth Factors

Increasing demand for hair coloring products to cover grey hair is propelled by the ageing population in Australia. This factor drives the growth of the Australian Professional Haircare Market. Frequent hair coloring and straightening of hair has resulted in growing sales for functional hair care products.

Women and men in the age group of 20-40 are witnessing problems about changes that are due to ageing such as grey hair, hair loss, loss of hair strength and thinning hair. This increases the frequency of visits to the salons for coloring and treatment services such as protein treatments.

Australia with 89.2% of urbanized population, exhibits a huge growth for the demand and willingness to spend on professional hair care products as consumers are more interested in improving their visual appearance.

Key players of the Australia Professional Haircare Market

The key players of the Australian Professional Haircare Market are L’Oréal Group, PROCTER & GAMBLE CO., and Kao Corporation. L’ Oreal Group is the largest cosmetic company which manufactures cosmetics related to hair color, skin care, sun protection, make up, perfumes, and hair care. PROCTER & GAMBLE CO deals with products such as cleaning agents, pet food and personal care products. It recently announced end to end innovation hubs in Beijing and Singapore. Kao Corporation manufactures products such as cosmetics, foods, baby care and feminine products, healthcare products, detergents, etc.

Australia Professional Haircare Market report is segmented as below

A. Australia Professional Haircare Market By Revenue

1. Australia Professional Hair Care Market Overview

1.1. Trends

2. By Product Category (Key Developments & Segment Share Analysis)

2.1. Coloring

2.2. Perming & Straightening

2.3. Shampoo & Conditioning

2.4. Styling

B. Australia Professional Haircare Market By Distribution Channel

1. Direct

2. Distributor / Wholesalers

3. Others

C. Australia Professional Haircare market By Market Entropy

Companies Citied / Interviewed

1. L’OREAL GROUP

2. PROCTER & GAMBLE CO.

3. KAO CORPORATION

4. HENKEL AG & Co, KgaA

5. NAK

6. Company 6

7. Company 7

8. Company 10+

What can you expect from the report?

The Australia Professional Haircare Market Report is Prepared with the Main Agenda to Cover the following 20 points:

1. Market Size by Product Categories & Application 11. Demand Analysis (Revenue & Volume)

2. Market trends & Relevant Market Data 12. Country level Analysis

3. Manufacturer Landscape 13. Competitor Analysis

4. Distributor Landscape 14. Market Shares Analysis

5. Pricing Analysis 15. Value Chain Analysis

6. Top 10 End user Analysis 16. Supply Chain Analysis

7. Product Benchmarking 17. Strategic Analysis

8. Product Developments 18. Current & Future Market Landscape

Analysis

9. Mergers & Acquisition Analysis 19. Opportunity Analysis

10. Patent Analysis 20. Revenue and Volume Analysis

Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.

Media Contact:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

Sales Manager

Email 1: sales@industryarc.com

Or Email 2: venkat@industryarc.com

Contact Sales: +1-614-588-8538 (Ext-101)

About IndustryARC:

IndustryARC is a Research and Consulting Firm that publishes more than 500 reports annually, in various industries such as Agriculture, Automotive, Automation & Instrumentation, Chemicals and Materials, Energy and Power, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Information Technology, Life sciences &Healthcare.