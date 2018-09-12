Ergonomic Barbering Scissors on Sale at Scissor Tech’s Online Store

Business
0

Scissor Tech is an established supplier of hairdressing and barbering scissors and sharpening services. They offer a range of ergonomically designed barbering scissors that are currently on sale on their website.

[Australia, 12/09/2018] – Scissor Tech provides professional hairdressing and barbering scissors. Their current catalogue includes high-quality barbering scissors from trusted international brands.

Scissor Tech’s barbering scissors are made from durable Japanese steel. This gives the scissors a superior hardness, which is perfect for creating the ideal cutting edge. The scissors also come with ergonomic handles, giving the end user a stable and comfortable grip.

High-quality steel and expert design provide barbers with maximum control and manoeuvrability.

Barbering scissors on sale

Scissor Tech features the following barbering scissors in their spring sale catalogue:

• Matsui Black Master Barber Combo – This barbering scissor set comes with one pair of black 7-inch scissors and one 6-inch thinning scissors. The kit also includes extra complimentary finger loops.
• 7-Inch Master Barber Ergo – The Master Barber Ergo series provides good control with its offset handle. This newly designed pair will help bring the user’s thumb to a more comfortable position, resulting in minimised hand and wrist pain.
• Limited Edition 7-Inch VG10 Master Barber Ergo – This version of the 7-inch Master Barber Ego comes with its own case, a razor, spare blades, scissor oil, cleaning cloth, tension adjuster and extra finger inserts. The company is offering this set for a limited time only.
• Matsui Master Barber Triple Set – This set is excellent for barbers who want to invest in a new scissor set. It includes a 6-inch pair, 7-inch pair and thinning scissors.
• Lefty Matte Black Master Barber Combo – Specifically designed for left-handed users, these scissors are equipped with bevel edges for superior sharpness and a better grip. The combo also comes with a lifetime warranty against manufacturing defects.

About Scissor Tech

Scissor Tech is an established provider of professional hairdressing and barbering scissors. Since 1998, they have provided a professional and reliable mobile sharpening service for Perth hairdressers and barbers.

Learn more about Scissor Tech by visiting their website at https://www.scissortechaustralia.com.au/.

Related Posts

Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market 2018 Comprehensive Analysis and Future Estimations 2023

Monster Energy Makes its India Event Debut at Yamaha Swag Bash 2018

editor

Evaporative Air Coolers Market foreseen to grow exponentially over 2028

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *