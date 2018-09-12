Give Cars an Invisible Armor with SmartFilm’s Clear Bra Protection

Arizona’s extreme heat and road conditions can damage a car’s exterior. SmartFilm’s Clear Bra Protective Films help keep a car’s exterior safe from damages caused by heat and dust from the road.

[Mesa, 09/12/2018] – The state of Arizona experiences “haboobs” or extreme dust storms at least three times from May to September, according to the National Weather Service. Even though a dust storm usually lasts for only a few minutes, it can leave extreme damages to vehicles like clogged air filters and scratched paint. In such cases of natural weather phenomenon, SmartFilm can help alleviate the effects of extreme dust storms with their protective films.

Apart from dust storms, Arizona’s extreme heat can also damage a car’s exterior. Long and direct exposure to the sun can dull and crack the paint. These are why it’s important to take measures that protect vehicles. SmartFilm’s quality clear bra paint protection effectively shields cars from heat, dirt, and other harmful elements on the road.

Invisible Armor for Cars

SmartFilm, Arizona’s premier provider of automotive services, offers quality clear bra installation. Clear bra is a specially designed film that protects cars from scrapes and scratches associated with rough road conditions, as well as other daily hazards.

SmartFilm’s clear bra protects cars against insects, provides a beautiful high-gloss finish and reduces the need for waxing. Acidic contaminants and corrosion are also culprits to paint damage, but clear bras help combat that. SmartFilm’s clear bras form a strong line of defense that prevents harmful chemicals from eating away at a car’s body paint.

With top-of-the-line protective films, SmartFilm’s clear bra installation guarantees exceptional quality and stain and scratch resistance. SmartFilm’s superior clear bra will act as an invisible armor for a car, preserving its value and saving its owner’s money from expensive paint repairs.

About SmartFilm

Arizona-based SmartFilm is an experienced and trusted auto service provider. It specializes in car window tinting, windshield repair and replacement, headlight restoration, and paint protection.

SmartFilm also has access to industry-leading technology and top-of-the-line products that allow it to produce beautiful and quality vehicle repair for a car’s better performance and lifespan.

For more information about its services, call SmartFilm today at (480) 907-7200 or visit their website https://www.smartfilmaz.com/.